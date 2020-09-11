17:28 | 11.09.2020

Global Biostimulant Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2019-2020 & 2024: Opportunities in Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Foliar Treatment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Biostimulant Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global biostimulant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. The future of the biostimulant market looks promising with opportunities in the seed treatment, soil treatment, and foliar treatment markets. The major drivers for this market are the increasing need for sustainable agriculture approach, bioprotective effects against abiotic stress, improving soil health and restoring degraded soils, and easier raw material availability. Some of the Biostimulant companies profiled in this report include BASF, Isagro, Valagro, Bayer, Italpollina, Koppert Biological Systems, Acadian Seaplants, UPL, and Biolchim.

Some of the features of ‘Global Biostimulant Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis’ include

Market size estimates: Global biostimulant market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by active ingredient, form, crop type, application method, and region. Regional analysis: Global biostimulant market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for biostimulant in the global biostimulant market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for biostimulant in the global biostimulant market Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global biostimulant market by active ingredient (humic substances, seaweed extracts, microbial amendments, trace minerals, vitamins & amino acids, and other ingredients & additives), form (dry and liquid), crop type (row crops, fruits & vegetables, turfs & ornamentals, and other crops), application method (foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW)? Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the biostimulant market? Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the biostimulant market? Q.6. What are emerging trends in the biostimulant market and the reasons behind them? Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the biostimulant market? Q.8 What are the new developments in the biostimulant market? Which companies are leading these developments? Q.9 Who are the major players in this biostimulant market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this biostimulant market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? Q.11. What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in the biostimulant market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification 2.2: Supply Chain 2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast 3.2: Global Biostimulant Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Biostimulant Market by Active Ingredient:

3.3.1: Humic substances (humic acid and fulvic acid) 3.3.2: Seaweed Extracts 3.3.3: Microbial Amendments 3.3.4: Trace Minerals 3.3.5: Vitamins & Amino Acids 3.3.6: Other Ingredients & Additives (polysaccharides, enzymes, soil conditioners, wetting agents, and antioxidants)

3.4: Global Biostimulant Market by Form:

3.4.1: Dry 3.4.2: Liquid

3.5: Global Biostimulant Market by Crop Type:

3.5.1: Row Crops (cereals, oilseeds, and pulses) 3.5.2: Fruits & Vegetables 3.5.3: Turfs & Ornamentals 3.5.4: Other Crops (fiber crops, plantation crops, hydroponics, and forage grasses)

3.6: Global Biostimulant Market by Application Method:

3.6.1: Foliar treatment 3.6.2: Soil treatment 3.6.3: Seed treatment 3.6.4: others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region 5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 5.2: Market Share Analysis 5.3: Operational Integration 5.4: Geographical Reach 5.5: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis 6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Biostimulant Market by Active Ingredient 6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Biostimulant Market by Form 6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Crop Type 6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Application Method 6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Biostimulant Market by Region 6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Biostimulant Market 6.3: Strategic Analysis 6.3.1: New Product Development 6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Biostimulant Market 6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Biostimulant Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: BASF 7.2: Isagro 7.3: Valagro 7.4: Bayer 7.5: Italpollina 7.6: Koppert Biological Systems 7.7: Acadian Seaplants 7.8: UPL 7.9: Biolchim For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ax8sz

