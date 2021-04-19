|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:04 | 07.01.2022
Global Blockchain in Energy Industry to 2027 – Impact Analysis of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Blockchain in Energy – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blockchain in Energy estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 73.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 76% CAGR and reach US$48.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform segment is readjusted to a revised 69.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 66.4% and 62.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 49.6% CAGR.
AWS
BigchainDB
BTL
Deloitte
Drift
Electron
Enosi
Grid+
IBM
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer