18:04 | 07.01.2022

Global Blockchain in Energy Industry to 2027 – Impact Analysis of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Blockchain in Energy – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blockchain in Energy estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 73.7% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 76% CAGR and reach US$48.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform segment is readjusted to a revised 69.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $471.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 69.7% CAGR

The Blockchain in Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$471.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 69.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 66.4% and 62.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 49.6% CAGR.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

