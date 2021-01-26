19:00 | 26.01.2021

Global Cage Free Eggs Market Report 2020-2027 with COVID-19 Impacts on Production and Procurement for 2020 & 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Cage Free Eggs – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Cage Free Eggs Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cage Free Eggs estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Cage Free Eggs market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Extra Large Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR

In the global Extra Large segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$545.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$657.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$838.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Avril Group Cal-Maine Foods, Inc Eggland’s Best, LLC Farm Pride Foods Ltd. Granja Agas SA Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, Inc. Hickman’s Family Farms Hillandale Farms Kuramochi Sangyo Co., Ltd. Lintz Hall Farm Midwest Poultry Services L. P. Pazo de Vilane S. L Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc. Rose Acre Farms Sparboe Companies St Ewe Free Range Eggs LLP Sunny Queen Farms Pty Ltd The Lakes Free Range Egg Co Ltd Trillium Farm Holdings, LLC Weaver Egg

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cage Free Eggs Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Medium (Size) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Medium (Size) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Medium (Size) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Large (Size) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Large (Size) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Large (Size) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Extra Large (Size) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Extra Large (Size) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Extra Large (Size) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Jumbo (Size) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Jumbo (Size) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Jumbo (Size) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Brown (Color) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Brown (Color) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Brown (Color) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 White (Color) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 White (Color) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 White (Color) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures Cage Free Eggs Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Cage Free Eggs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Size: 2020 to 2027 Cage Free Eggs Market by Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Cage Free Eggs Market Share Breakdown by Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Cage Free Eggs Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Color: 2020 to 2027 Cage Free Eggs Market by Color: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Cage Free Eggs Market Share Breakdown by Color: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

