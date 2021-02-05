15:40 | 05.02.2021

Global Capacitor Market, Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities Report 2021: Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor and Supercapacitors are Creating Significant Potential – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Capacitor Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The technologies in capacitor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional aluminum capacitors to hybrid supercapacitors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as multilayer ceramic capacitor and supercapacitors are creating significant potential in electric vehicle application and driving the demand for capacitor technologies. In capacitor market, various technologies, such as aluminum, ceramic, tantalum, paper & film, and supercapacitors are used in various industries. Increasing demand for consumer and wearable electronics and growth in electric vehicles are creating new opportunities for various capacitor technologies. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the capacitor market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global capacitor market by application, technology, and region. Some of the capacitor companies profiled in this report include Kyocera Corporation, TDK Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

This report answers the following 9 key questions:

What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the capacitor market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in capacitor market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in capacitor market? What are the latest developments in capacitor technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this capacitor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this capacitor technology space?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution 2.2. Technology and Application Mapping 2.3. Supply Chain

3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness 3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Capacitor Technologies 3.3. Competitive Intensity 3.4. Regulatory Compliance

4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from (2019-2024)

4.1. Capacitor Opportunity 4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) 4.2.1. Electrolytic Capacitor 4.2.2. Film Capacitor 4.2.3. Ceramic Capacitor 4.2.4. Supercapacitors 4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments 4.3.1. Consumer Electronics 4.3.1.1. Electrolytic Capacitor 4.3.1.2. Film Capacitor 4.3.1.3. Ceramic Capacitor 4.3.1.4. Supercapacitors 4.3.2. Automotive 4.3.3. Communication and Technology 4.3.4. Energy and Power 4.3.5. Industrial Electronics 4.3.6. Others

5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Capacitor Market by Region 5.2. North American Capacitor Technology Market 5.2.1. United States Capacitor Technology Market 5.2.2. Canadian Capacitor Technology Market 5.2.3. Mexican Capacitor Technology Market 5.3. European Capacitor Technology Market 5.4. APAC Capacitor Technology Market 5.5. ROW Capacitor Technology Market

6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Capacitor Technologies 7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 7.2: Market Share Analysis 7.3: Geographical Reach

8. Strategic Implications

8.1: Implications 8.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis 8.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Capacitor Market by Technology Type 8.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Capacitor Market by Application 8.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Capacitor Market by Region 8.3: Emerging Trends in the Capacitor Market 8.4: Degree of Disruption 8.5: Strategic Analysis 8.5.1: New Product Development 8.5.2: Capacity Expansion of the Capacitor Market 8.5.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Capacitor Market

9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1: Kyocera Corporation 9.2: TDK Corporation 9.3: Panasonic Corporation 9.4: Murata Manufacturing Co. 9.5: Samsung Electro-Mechanics For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g2kah

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005337/en/