16:21 | 18.01.2021
Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market (2020 to 2025) – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The market for carbon felt and graphite felt is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% globally during the forecast period.
The major factor driving the market studied is the improved performance of carbon fiber in high-temperature applications. On the flip side, the high cost associated with carbon felt manufacturing is expected to hinder the market growth.
Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co. Ltd
Anssen Metallurgy Group Co.Ltd
Beijing Great Wall Co.Ltd
CeraMaterials
CeTech Co. Ltd
Cfc Carbon Co. Ltd
CGT Carbon GmbH
Chemshine Carbon Co.Ltd
Fiber Materials Inc.
Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Co. Ltd
Kureha Corporation
Nippon Carbon Co Ltd
SGL Carbon
Sinotek Materials Co. Ltd
Toray Industries Inc.
Over the past few years, the market for furnaces has experienced lots of changes, primarily driven by energy efficiency and cost reductions. For this purpose, carbon and graphite felts are being applied. The furnaces’ inner chamber is lined up of carbon or graphite felt, to insulate it, thereby saving a lot of capital expenditure in temperature maintenance and energy efficiency.
The carbon and graphite felts are used in high-temperature refractory insulations because of their flexible properties. These felts are majorly used in vacuum and protected atmospheric environments going up to approximately 30,000 C in temperature.
Carbon and graphite felt are easy to cut and install; they have low density and thermal mass and have low ash and sulfur content, making them a good insulation material for heat insulation purposes.
PAN type of felt has higher strength and is not soft. Thus, the demand for PAN type of Carbon and Graphite felt is much higher in heat insulation segments.
This can be attributed to the fact that the region is observing increasing production of steel, along with the increasing manufacturing of semiconductors. The demand for carbon felt and graphite felt has been on the rise in the region lately.
China has one of the largest markets for the semiconductor industry and registered a growth of 19.4% in 2016 and almost 20.0% in 2017. In 2018 China produces just 16% of the semiconductors that they use, but it has plans to produce 40% of all semiconductors it uses by 2020 and 70% by 2025.
According to the Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM), the Indian electronics industry is estimated to have reached USD 112-130 billion at the end of 2018 due to the expansion of the electronics-manufacturing base in the country. These industries are expected to witness further growth during the forecast period, which is expected to augment the market for carbon and graphite felt.
4.1.1 Improved Performance of Carbon Fiber in High Temperature Applications
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated With Carbon Felt Manufacturing
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)
5.1.2 Rayon
5.1.3 Other Raw Material Types
5.2 Type
5.2.1 Carbon Felt
5.2.2 Graphite Felt
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Heat Insulation
5.3.2 Batteries
5.3.3 Semiconductors
5.3.4 Absorptive Materials
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
7.2 Other Opportunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp7hey
