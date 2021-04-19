ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:33 | 30.12.2021
Global Cellulose Fiber Markets Report 2021-2025 – Growing Demand from Textile Industry and Environment-Friendly Properties of Cellulose Fibers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Cellulose Fiber Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The cellulose fiber market is poised to grow by $12.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06%

This study identifies the rising disposable income coupled with rapidly changing fashion trends as one of the prime reasons driving the cellulose fiber market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the growing demand from textile industry and environment-friendly properties of cellulose fibers.

The report on the cellulose fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cellulose fiber market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellulose fiber market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A., Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lenzing AG, RGE Pte Ltd., and TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Also, the cellulose fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

Apparel – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hygiene – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Celanese Corp.

Daicel Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Lenzing AG

RGE Pte Ltd.

TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjyzgs
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005169/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer