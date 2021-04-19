14:33 | 30.12.2021

Global Cellulose Fiber Markets Report 2021-2025 – Growing Demand from Textile Industry and Environment-Friendly Properties of Cellulose Fibers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Cellulose Fiber Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The cellulose fiber market is poised to grow by $12.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% This study identifies the rising disposable income coupled with rapidly changing fashion trends as one of the prime reasons driving the cellulose fiber market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the growing demand from textile industry and environment-friendly properties of cellulose fibers. The report on the cellulose fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cellulose fiber market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellulose fiber market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A., Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lenzing AG, RGE Pte Ltd., and TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. Also, the cellulose fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Apparel – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Industrial – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Hygiene – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Celanese Corp. Daicel Corp. Eastman Chemical Co. Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A. Grasim Industries Ltd. Lenzing AG RGE Pte Ltd. TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjyzgs

