|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:33 | 30.12.2021
Global Cellulose Fiber Markets Report 2021-2025 – Growing Demand from Textile Industry and Environment-Friendly Properties of Cellulose Fibers – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Cellulose Fiber Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The cellulose fiber market is poised to grow by $12.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06%
This study identifies the rising disposable income coupled with rapidly changing fashion trends as one of the prime reasons driving the cellulose fiber market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the growing demand from textile industry and environment-friendly properties of cellulose fibers.
The report on the cellulose fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cellulose fiber market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellulose fiber market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A., Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lenzing AG, RGE Pte Ltd., and TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
Also, the cellulose fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Apparel – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hygiene – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Market positioning of vendors
Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
Celanese Corp.
Daicel Corp.
Eastman Chemical Co.
Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A.
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Lenzing AG
RGE Pte Ltd.
TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjyzgs
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer