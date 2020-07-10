16:43 | 10.07.2020

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market 2020-2027: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 and Profiles of 46 Players – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Cellulosic Ethanol – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cellulosic Ethanol estimated at US$631.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Energy Crops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 40.2% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Agriculture Waste segment is readjusted to a revised 40.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.9% share of the global Cellulosic Ethanol market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 46.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Cellulosic Ethanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$169.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 46.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.2% and 37.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 35.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.

Municipal Solid Waste Segment Corners a 10.9% Share in 2020

In the global Municipal Solid Waste segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 37.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$51.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$489.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 41.1% CAGR through the analysis period. The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Abengoa Bioenergy Corporation Beta Renewables S.p.A. BlueFire Renewables, Inc. Borregaard AsA BP PLC Clariant International Ltd. DowDuPont, Inc. Enerkem, Inc. Etip Bioenergy Fiberight LLC GranBio INEOS Group AG Novozymes A/S Poet-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kv4etk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005359/en/