ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:43 | 10.07.2020
Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market 2020-2027: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 and Profiles of 46 Players – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Cellulosic Ethanol – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Energy Crops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 40.2% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Agriculture Waste segment is readjusted to a revised 40.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.9% share of the global Cellulosic Ethanol market.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Beta Renewables S.p.A.
BlueFire Renewables, Inc.
Borregaard AsA
BP PLC
Clariant International Ltd.
DowDuPont, Inc.
Enerkem, Inc.
Etip Bioenergy
Fiberight LLC
GranBio
INEOS Group AG
Novozymes A/S
Poet-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC
Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology
