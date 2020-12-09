2:00 | 10.12.2020

Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Will Grow by Almost $ 16 Billion During 2020-2024 | Advancements in Engine Technologies to Drive Growth | Technavio

The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is expected to grow by USD 15.84 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The advancements in engine technologies is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the grounding of fleet due to technical issues will hamper growth.

Based on technology, the turbofan segment led the market in 2019. This is due to the wide adoption of turbofan technology by commercial airliners. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by increased demand for narrow-body aircraft and newer and improved versions of aircraft. China and India are the key markets for commercial aircraft gas turbine engine in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

General Electric Co. GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. MTU Aero Engines AG Raytheon Technologies Corp. Rolls-Royce Plc Safran SA UEC-Aviadvigatel Joint Stock Co. UEC-Saturn Williams International Co. LLC

Vendors covered:
General Electric Co.
GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
MTU Aero Engines AG
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Rolls-Royce Plc
Safran SA
UEC-Aviadvigatel Joint Stock Co.
UEC-Saturn
Williams International Co. LLC

