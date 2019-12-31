11:25 | 31.12.2019

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Commercial Greenhouse – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Commercial Greenhouse market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.4%. Heating Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Heating Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$629.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$547.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Heating Systems will reach a market size of US$456.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Agra Tech, Inc. Argus Control Systems Ltd. Certhon Build B.V. Heliospectra AB Hort Americas, LLC Logiqs B.V. LumiGrow, Inc. Nexus Corporation Richel Group SA Rough Brothers, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Commercial Greenhouse Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Commercial Greenhouse Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Commercial Greenhouse Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA

IV. COMPETITIONV. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiqnln

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191231005079/en/