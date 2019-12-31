ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
11:25 | 31.12.2019
Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Commercial Greenhouse – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Commercial Greenhouse market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.4%.

Heating Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Heating Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$629.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$547.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Heating Systems will reach a market size of US$456.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
Agra Tech, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Certhon Build B.V.

Heliospectra AB

Hort Americas, LLC

Logiqs B.V.

LumiGrow, Inc.

Nexus Corporation

Richel Group SA

Rough Brothers, Inc.
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Greenhouse Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Commercial Greenhouse Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Commercial Greenhouse Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA
IV. COMPETITIONV. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiqnln
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191231005079/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

05:50 Uhr | 31.12.2019
Gewerkschaft Ufo will bei ...

05:50 Uhr | 31.12.2019
Frankreichs Staatschef Macron ...

05:35 Uhr | 31.12.2019
Pressestimme: 'Emder Zeitung' zu ...

05:35 Uhr | 31.12.2019
Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger ...

05:35 Uhr | 31.12.2019
Pressestimme: 'Rheinpfalz' zu ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2019 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer