11:20 | 28.07.2020

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Worth $24 Billion by 2027, Despite Challenges Arising from COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Commercial Seaweeds – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market to Reach $24 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Seaweeds estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Red, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brown segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR

The Commercial Seaweeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Green Segment to Record 6% CAGR

In the global Green segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$552.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$803.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Acadian Seaplants Limited Algaia Biostadt India Limited Brandt Cargill Inc. Chase Organics (GB) Ltd. Compo GmbH CP Kelco DowDuPont Inc. Gelymar Indigrow Ltd. Leili Agrochemistry Co. Ltd. Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd. Roullier Group Seasol International Pty. Ltd. The Cornish Seaweed Company Ltd. West Coast Marine Bio-Processing, Corp.

Key Topics Covered I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW Commercial Seaweed Market in Middle East & Africa Commercial Seaweed Market in Asia-Pacific Commercial Seaweed Market in Europe Commercial Seaweed Market in North America A Prelude to Commercial Seaweeds Commercial Seaweeds: An Introduction Global Competitor Market Shares Commercial Seaweeds Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Asia-Pacific Projecting Highest Market Share Commercial Seaweed Size and Share Brown Seaweed Type Market Growth 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION

