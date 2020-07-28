|
Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Worth $24 Billion by 2027, Despite Challenges Arising from COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Commercial Seaweeds – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Red, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brown segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
