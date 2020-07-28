ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
11:20 | 28.07.2020
Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Worth $24 Billion by 2027, Despite Challenges Arising from COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Commercial Seaweeds – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Commercial Seaweeds Market to Reach $24 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Seaweeds estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Red, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brown segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Commercial Seaweeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Green Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global Green segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$552.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$803.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Acadian Seaplants Limited

Algaia

Biostadt India Limited

Brandt

Cargill Inc.

Chase Organics (GB) Ltd.

Compo GmbH

CP Kelco

DowDuPont Inc.

Gelymar

Indigrow Ltd.

Leili Agrochemistry Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd.

Roullier Group

Seasol International Pty. Ltd.

The Cornish Seaweed Company Ltd.

West Coast Marine Bio-Processing, Corp.
Key Topics Covered I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Commercial Seaweed Market in Middle East & Africa

Commercial Seaweed Market in Asia-Pacific

Commercial Seaweed Market in Europe

Commercial Seaweed Market in North America

A Prelude to Commercial Seaweeds

Commercial Seaweeds: An Introduction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Seaweeds Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Asia-Pacific Projecting Highest Market Share

Commercial Seaweed Size and Share

Brown Seaweed Type Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hprjlq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005449/en/

