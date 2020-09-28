|
23:30 | 28.09.2020
Global Commercial UV Water Purifier Market Analysis With COVID-19 Recovery Plan and Strategies for the Consumer Discretionary Industry | Technavio
The commercial UV water purifier market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expects the commercial UV water purifier market to recover and grow by USD 152.39 million during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 2%.
Food Services
Education
Retail
Others
The hospitality segment led the commercial UV water purifier market share in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increase in tourism and the continuous economic growth of emerging economies. Europe and APAC are the key regions contributing to this sector owing to the increase in tourism in these regions. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the commercial UV water purifier market size.
36% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
Factors such as the rapid industrialization and the growing health concerns due to increasing water toxicity will significantly drive commercial UV water purifier market growth in this region over the forecast period.
China and Japan are the key markets for commercial UV water purifier in APAC.
Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial UV water purifier market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the commercial UV water purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the commercial UV water purifier market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial UV water purifier market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End user
Hospitality – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food services – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Education – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Retail – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.
BWT Aktiengesellschaft
Ecolab Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Halma Plc
LUMINOR Environmental Inc.
Pentair Plc
SUEZ SA
Trojan Technologies
Xylem Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
