Global Commercial UV Water Purifier Market Analysis With COVID-19 Recovery Plan and Strategies for the Consumer Discretionary Industry | Technavio

The commercial UV water purifier market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expects the commercial UV water purifier market to recover and grow by USD 152.39 million during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 2%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005503/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial UV Water Purifier Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).For the Complete Insights on COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis and Recovery Analysis of the Commercial UV Water Purifier Market. Download free report sampleCommercial UV Water Purifier Market Segmentation Analysis by End-User

Hospitality Food Services Education Retail Others The hospitality segment led the commercial UV water purifier market share in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increase in tourism and the continuous economic growth of emerging economies. Europe and APAC are the key regions contributing to this sector owing to the increase in tourism in these regions. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the commercial UV water purifier market size.

Commercial UV Water Purifier Market Regional Analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran). 36% of the growth will originate from the APAC region. Factors such as the rapid industrialization and the growing health concerns due to increasing water toxicity will significantly drive commercial UV water purifier market growth in this region over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for commercial UV water purifier in APAC.

Commercial UV water purifier market will be driven by rapid industrialization. Rapid industrial development has changed the structure of society while modernization of lifestyles has driven large-scale industrial production. With the rapid rise of industrialization, the demand for fresh and clean water is also increasing, and production pressure has led to water contamination by industries such as food and beverage, hospitality, and other sectors at large. The depletion of water resources and the growing demand for water has compelled industries to recycle and reuse water. This is expected to drive the demand for commercial UV water purifiers.

Stringent Water Quality Laws will be a Key Market Trend

The primary use of UV disinfection equipment is to ensure that the quality of water is fit to be used for different industrial applications. In all the concerns of quality assurance of any product, the enforcement of strict laws and mandates is of significant importance. The Clean Water Act (CWA) is a federal law in the US that pertains to regulations imposed to ensure that the biological, chemical, and physical integrity of the nation’s waters is not violated. The law encompasses the regulations on the discharge of pollutants through point and nonpoint sources. Many similar enforcements have been introduced worldwide. Such laws are expected to be the key drivers for market growth.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial UV water purifier market growth during the next five years Estimation of the commercial UV water purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the commercial UV water purifier market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial UV water purifier market vendors

