12:35 | 18.03.2021

Global Compressor Oil Market (2021 to 2026) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Compressor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global compressor oil market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global compressor oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Compressor oil is a lubricant used for reducing heat and cooling down the compressors in air conditioning and refrigeration systems. It ensures the proper functioning of the metal components and improves machinery performance with its anti-rust properties. Compressor oil also has exceptional oxidation stability and leaves a low carbon residue that reduces the operation and maintenance costs for the user. It is manufactured using a combination of base oil and various other additives. The type of base oil used, such as synthetic, mineral, semi-synthetic and bio-based, determines the quality and longevity of the compressor oil. With cost- and energy-saving properties, it finds extensive applications in various industries ranging from construction, general manufacturing, mining, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, etc. The need for cost optimization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Compressor oil assists in heat dissipation and maintaining the temperature of the compressor. This subsequently leads to reduced wear and tear of the compressor and aids in its smooth operation, thereby helping manufacturers to avoid high repair costs. Furthermore, significant growth in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry along with the establishment of cold chain facilities, particularly in the developing regions, is also augmenting the demand for compressor oil. Other factors such as increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop improved product variants, such as environment-friendly compressor oil, are also favoring the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

Royal Dutch Shell PLC ExxonMobil Corporation BP International Limited Chevron Corporation Total S.A. Sinopec Group The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. The Fuchs Group Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) DuPont de Nemours Inc (DuPont) Croda International PLC. Sasol Limited The Phillips 66 Company Bel-Ray Company LLC. Morris Lubricants Limited and Penrite Oil Company

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global compressor oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets in the global compressor oil industry? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global compressor oil industry? What is the breakup of the market based on the compressor type? What is the breakup of the market based on the base oil? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry? What are the various stages in the value chain of the global compressor oil industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global compressor oil industry? What is the structure of the global compressor oil industry and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the global compressor oil industry? What are the profit margins in the global compressor oil industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction

4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Compressor Oil Market

5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Market Breakup by Compressor Type 5.5 Market Breakup by Base Oil 5.6 Market Breakup by Application 5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry 5.8 Market Breakup by Region 5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Compressor Type

6.1 Positive Displacement Compressor 6.1.1 Market Trends 6.1.2 Market Forecast 6.2 Dynamic Compressor 6.2.1 Market Trends 6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Base Oil

7.1 Synthetic Oil 7.1.1 Market Trends 7.1.2 Market Forecast 7.2 Mineral Oil 7.2.1 Market Trends 7.2.2 Market Forecast 7.3 Semi-Synthetic Oil 7.3.1 Market Trends 7.3.2 Market Forecast 7.4 Bio-Based Oil 7.4.1 Market Trends 7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Gas Compressor 8.1.1 Market Trends 8.1.2 Market Forecast 8.2 Air Compressor 8.2.1 Market Trends 8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 General Manufacturing 9.2 Construction 9.3 Oil and Gas 9.4 Mining 9.5 Chemical and Petrochemical 9.6 Power Generation 9.7 Others

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific 10.2 Europe 10.3 North America 10.4 Middle East and Africa 10.5 Latin America

11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure 15.2 Key Players 15.3 Profiles of Key Players For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ex1zag

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005470/en/