|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:35 | 18.03.2021
Global Compressor Oil Market (2021 to 2026) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Compressor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global compressor oil market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global compressor oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Compressor oil is a lubricant used for reducing heat and cooling down the compressors in air conditioning and refrigeration systems. It ensures the proper functioning of the metal components and improves machinery performance with its anti-rust properties. Compressor oil also has exceptional oxidation stability and leaves a low carbon residue that reduces the operation and maintenance costs for the user. It is manufactured using a combination of base oil and various other additives. The type of base oil used, such as synthetic, mineral, semi-synthetic and bio-based, determines the quality and longevity of the compressor oil. With cost- and energy-saving properties, it finds extensive applications in various industries ranging from construction, general manufacturing, mining, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, etc.
The need for cost optimization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Compressor oil assists in heat dissipation and maintaining the temperature of the compressor. This subsequently leads to reduced wear and tear of the compressor and aids in its smooth operation, thereby helping manufacturers to avoid high repair costs.
Furthermore, significant growth in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry along with the establishment of cold chain facilities, particularly in the developing regions, is also augmenting the demand for compressor oil. Other factors such as increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop improved product variants, such as environment-friendly compressor oil, are also favoring the growth of the market.
ExxonMobil Corporation
BP International Limited
Chevron Corporation
Total S.A.
Sinopec Group
The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
The Fuchs Group
Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
DuPont de Nemours Inc (DuPont)
Croda International PLC.
Sasol Limited
The Phillips 66 Company
Bel-Ray Company LLC.
Morris Lubricants Limited and Penrite Oil Company
What are the key regional markets in the global compressor oil industry?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global compressor oil industry?
What is the breakup of the market based on the compressor type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the base oil?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the global compressor oil industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global compressor oil industry?
What is the structure of the global compressor oil industry and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the global compressor oil industry?
What are the profit margins in the global compressor oil industry?
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Compressor Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Base Oil
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Dynamic Compressor
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Mineral Oil
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Semi-Synthetic Oil
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Bio-Based Oil
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Air Compressor
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Construction
9.3 Oil and Gas
9.4 Mining
9.5 Chemical and Petrochemical
9.6 Power Generation
9.7 Others
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ex1zag
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer