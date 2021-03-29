17:58 | 29.03.2021

Global Copper Foil Market (2020 to 2027) – by Product Type, Application and End-user Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Copper Foil Market by Product Type, Application and End-user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global copper foil market was valued at $12.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $21.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. Copper foil is a product of copper and often contains other elements to form an alloy. Copper foil is made from rolling of copper sheets or by electrodeposition of copper. It is widely used in industrial products due to its high electrical conductivity, mechanical strength, and reliability, as compared to other metals. In addition, copper foil is subjected to different types of surface treatments to improve and preserve adhesion to various circuit dielectric materials. The thickness of copper foil is in the range of 5um-105um, also called as electronic grade copper foil is the one of the basic materials in modern electronics. Copper foil is majorly used in printed circuit boards (PCBs), current collector of the anode in lithium-ion batteries, and in electromagnetic shielding for electronic devices. Electronics such as smartphones, flexible electronics, lithium-ion batteries, automotive electronics, and TVs are some of the key end users of copper foil. Furthermore, copper foil finds its applications in decorative materials such as monasteries, gold signs, tile mosaic, and handicrafts. The growth of the global copper foil market is presently driven by increase in demand for electronic devices across various end-user industries, majorly consumer electronics and electric vehicles (EVs). Among consumer electronics, smartphones is a major consumer of copper foil. the sale of smartphones is expected to further increase during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of 5G network. Copper foil is used in the PCBs incorporated into telecommunications equipment such as PCs and mobile phones. In addition, the evolving EV market will have a substantial impact on copper demand, thus being conducive for the copper foil market. Factors such as availability of aluminum foil as substitute to copper foil and the shortage in copper are expected to hamper the global copper foil market growth during the forecast period. Copper price is expected to increase significantly in the coming decades. Though it may not be physically scarce, increase in demand and decrease in resource quality will affect copper foil prices. However, the supply scarcity of copper could be improved by promoting copper through government policies. Development of new copper foil products is anticipated to offer potential opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increasing product differentiation by improving the surface properties of the copper foil, developing new surface treatment coatings, and achieving smaller thickness and weight for specific applications will be conducive for the copper foil market growth. Targray, a major North American supplier of copper, developed an exceptionally thin (5μm) battery-grade copper foil for use in consumer electronics and drones. As the battery energy density increases, the amount of copper foil used will increase. However, it will increase the weight of the battery pack, which is undesirable. Hence, producing thinner foils is essential to lighten the pack. The global copper foil market is segmented into product type, application, end-user industry, and region. Product type segmentation includes rolled copper foil and electrodeposited copper foil. The applications of copper foil include printed circuit boards, batteries, electromagnetic shielding, and others. The end-user industry of copper foil are electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, building & construction, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building. It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market. The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study. The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Market DynamicsDrivers

Expanding electronics industry Rising sales of smartphones Increasing adoption of e-mobility

Restraint

Availability of other metal foils

Opportunity

Developing new copper foil products

Key Players

Doosan Group ENEOS Holdings Inc. Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co. Ltd. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. Iljin Materials Co. Ltd. Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd Rogers Corporation SKC Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd Targray Technology International Inc. UACJ Foil Corporation For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6b5xze

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005593/en/