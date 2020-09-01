ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:36 | 01.09.2020
Global Copper Product Producers 2020 Industry Report – See the Market Leaders – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Copper Product Producers (GLOBAL) – Industry Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides a detailed overview of the global copper product producers market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 190 companies, including UMICORE, ZHEJIANG HAILIANG CO., LTD. and SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE SAA.

This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.
The author’s latest analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:
See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

Using the author’s exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this report will tell you that 67 companies have a declining financial rating, while 33 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 190 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.
Every business is examined on the following features:
A graphical assessment of a company’s financial performance

Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the market.
This section includes:
Best Trading Partners

Sales Growth Analysis

Profit Analysis

Market Size

Rankings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojsr39
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005573/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

12:39 Uhr | 01.09.2020
ROUNDUP: In Berlin gilt künftig ...

12:39 Uhr | 01.09.2020
ROUNDUP: Altmaier sieht Talsohle ...

12:39 Uhr | 01.09.2020
Bafin: Keine Verbesserungen bei ...

12:28 Uhr | 01.09.2020
Goldpreis steigt bis knapp unter ...

12:17 Uhr | 01.09.2020
HWWI: Wirtschaft erreicht Ende ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer