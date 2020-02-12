|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:36 | 12.02.2020
Global Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes Market to 2028 – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Trends – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forcast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing acceptance of online payments and constructive demographics, rapid growth in the electronics sector, and increasing penetration of internet and mobile.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
3.1.1 Growing Acceptance of Online Payments and Constructive Demographics
3.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Electronics Sector
3.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Internet and Mobile
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4.2 Folding Paperboard Boxes
4.3 Set-Up Paperboard Boxes
4.4 Other Types
5.2 Inks
5.3 Paperboard
5.4 Waxes
5.5 Other Materials
6.2 Single Face Board
6.3 Single Wall Board
6.4 Triple Wall Board
6.5 Other Products
7.2 Durable Goods
7.3 Food & Beverages
7.4 Nonfood Nondurable Goods
7.5 Nonmanufacturing Industries
7.6 Paper & Publishing
7.7 Other Applications
8.2 Food
8.3 Household Appliances
8.4 Industrial Equipment
8.5 Textiles
8.6 Other End Users
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11.2 Acme Box Co. Inc
11.3 Atlas Holdings
11.4 Bell Incorporated
11.5 Cascades Inc
11.6 DE Printed Box
11.7 DS Smith Plc
11.8 Georgia-Pacific Corporation
11.9 Graphic Packaging International Inc
11.10 International Paper
11.11 Mondi Group
11.12 Newark Group
11.13 Packaging Corporation Of America
11.14 Smurfit Kappa Inc
11.15 WestRock Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iznv71
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer