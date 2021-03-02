|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:20 | 02.03.2021
Global Cotton Market Report 2021: Volume by Consumption, Production, Export, Import Countries, Companies, Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Cotton Market & Volume by Consumption, Production, Export, Import Countries, Companies, Forecast” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
For the year 2020, Worldwide Cotton Market was US$ 38.54 Billion. Global Cotton Market is expected to reach US$ 46.56 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2020 to 2027.
Cotton has played a chief part in industrial evolution beginning in the eighteenth century. It also plays an important role in the textile industry. It is a labour-intensive cash crop mass-produced across the globe. Cotton majorly supports the global textile mills market and the global apparel manufacturing market.
Cotton is also a very political crop since its importance is in the world exchange of many evolving countries. Cotton grows in nearly all tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Being fairly salt- and drought-tolerant makes cotton an appealing crop for the arid and semi-arid regions. Cotton has many other uses, across many different industries like in Woven Fabrics, Clothing, Bed Sheets and Towels, Home decor, Cottonseed Oil, Pharmaceuticals, etc.
India, China, Pakistan and United States are major producers of cotton worldwide. United States exports most of its cotton produce as it has less developed textile industry. Asian countries dominate the cotton production as well as they are also one of the biggest consumers of cotton. China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are the largest cotton consumers worldwide, accounting for one of the highest global consumption. In recent years both countries Vietnam and Uzbekistan have also emerged as a major consumer of cotton.
Since many years, China and India have been the core markets for cotton consumption. In India, the supremacy of the textile sector exists, as it consumes most of the country’s cotton. Similarly, considerable cotton exporters are the United States, Brazil and India. The core importers are China, Bangladesh and Vietnam.
The Cotton Market’s significant players are Unifi Inc, Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Gokak Mills, Vardhman Group, Damodar Group, Banswara Syntex Limited, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, and Oswal Group
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Turkey
Vietnam
Uzbekistan
Other
China
United States
Brazil
Pakistan
Uzbekistan
Turkey
Other
Brazil
India
Australia
Benin
Greece
Cote d’Ivoire
Other
Bangladesh
Vietnam
Turkey
Pakistan
Indonesia
India
Other
Revenues
Weiqiao Textile Company Limited
Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.
Gokak Mills
Vardhman Group
Damodar Group
Banswara Syntex Limited
Shri Vallabh Pittie Group
Oswal Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xche6j.
