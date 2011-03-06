19:29 | 15.12.2021

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2021-2026 | Expected to Cross $73.5M by 2026 | Major Trends, Regional and Competitive Insights – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Crop Protection Chemicals Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market was valued at USD 61,298.1 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 73,530.7 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026). With the impact of COVID-19, there have been increased trends toward sustainability and environmental solutions such as biologicals. The COVID-19 pandemic had a short-term effect on the market growth but is likely to boost investment, especially in biologicals, as part of a broader shift to interest in food security and sustainable crop production and ensuring more robust supply chains. The crop protection chemical industry has been transforming over the years, with robust growth and changing crop mix trends and environmental regulations. Growing population, declining arable land, food security, and the need for augmented agricultural productivity are the significant factors driving the demand for higher agricultural output, thus boosting the growth of the crop protection industry globally. On the other hand, increasing R&D cost, low per capita use of crop protection chemicals in several developing economies, and the ban on pesticides in certain regions are the major factors acting as restraints.

Key Market TrendsRising Adoption of Biopesticides

Bio-based agrochemical products that can not only improve yield but also positively affect harvest grade and sizing in speciality crops, along with shelf life and nutritional quality are gaining interest. Also, The lower residual toxicity levels of biopesticides against synthetic crop protection chemicals make them ideal inputs to be used in organic agriculture, owing to the escalating demand for soil and environmental safety, in addition to food safety and quality. Also, the relatively low R&D Costs associated in the bio-based agrochemicals also account for the growth of the market. The increasing demand for the organic products has resulted in the farmers turning their farmlands towards the organic cultivation practices, which requires the use of biopesticides. For instance, according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), the area under organic farming in Europe was 16,528.6 thousand hectares in 2019, which indicated an increase from 13,535.2 thousand hectares in 2016. Therefore, a rapid rate of adoption in organic farming has boosted the demand for and production of biopesticides.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of crop protection, owing to its large agricultural base. China, Japan, India, and Australia accounted for more than 80.0% share in the crop protection chemicals market in Asia-Pacific in 2020. In China, the Ministry of Agriculture introduced the “Zero Growth Policy of Pesticides and Fertilizers by 2020” in 2015 to phase out the use of synthetic pesticides and promoted the use of bio-based and organic pesticides. Furthermore, China, the largest producer of cotton, has increased the adoption of GMO cotton, which also resulted in a substantial reduction in the use of chemical pesticides across the country. In India, synthetic pesticides have been extensively used for alleviating the loss of crops, due to the high incidence of pests and diseases. Major factors driving the Indian crop protection chemicals market include higher demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, elevating exports, growth in horticulture and floriculture, and increasing public awareness regarding pesticides and biopesticides. However, in Japan, companies are highly focused on conducting R&D activities, which is the backbone of the introduction of new and advanced pesticide products, boosting the demand for the crop protection chemicals market in Asia.

Competitive Landscape

The crop protection chemicals market is highly consolidated with major players. Syngenta International AG, Bayer CropScience AG, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE, and UPL Limited accounted for major share in the global market. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships are the major strategies adopted by the leading companies in the market. These companies also focus on making investments in innovations, collaborations, and expansions to increase their market share.

