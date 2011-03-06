|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:29 | 15.12.2021
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2021-2026 | Expected to Cross $73.5M by 2026 | Major Trends, Regional and Competitive Insights – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Crop Protection Chemicals Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market was valued at USD 61,298.1 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 73,530.7 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
With the impact of COVID-19, there have been increased trends toward sustainability and environmental solutions such as biologicals. The COVID-19 pandemic had a short-term effect on the market growth but is likely to boost investment, especially in biologicals, as part of a broader shift to interest in food security and sustainable crop production and ensuring more robust supply chains.
The crop protection chemical industry has been transforming over the years, with robust growth and changing crop mix trends and environmental regulations. Growing population, declining arable land, food security, and the need for augmented agricultural productivity are the significant factors driving the demand for higher agricultural output, thus boosting the growth of the crop protection industry globally.
On the other hand, increasing R&D cost, low per capita use of crop protection chemicals in several developing economies, and the ban on pesticides in certain regions are the major factors acting as restraints.
The increasing demand for the organic products has resulted in the farmers turning their farmlands towards the organic cultivation practices, which requires the use of biopesticides. For instance, according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), the area under organic farming in Europe was 16,528.6 thousand hectares in 2019, which indicated an increase from 13,535.2 thousand hectares in 2016. Therefore, a rapid rate of adoption in organic farming has boosted the demand for and production of biopesticides.
In India, synthetic pesticides have been extensively used for alleviating the loss of crops, due to the high incidence of pests and diseases. Major factors driving the Indian crop protection chemicals market include higher demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, elevating exports, growth in horticulture and floriculture, and increasing public awareness regarding pesticides and biopesticides. However, in Japan, companies are highly focused on conducting R&D activities, which is the backbone of the introduction of new and advanced pesticide products, boosting the demand for the crop protection chemicals market in Asia.
1.2 Scope of the Study
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Synthetic
5.1.2 Bio-based
5.2 Type
5.2.1 Fungicide
5.2.2 Insecticide
5.2.3 Nematicide
5.2.4 Herbicide
5.2.5 Others Types
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Grains and Cereals
5.3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds
5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.3.4 Commercial Crops
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Bayer CropScience AG
6.3.2 ChemiChina Corporation
6.3.3 BASF SE
6.3.4 Corteva Agriscience
6.3.5 UPL Limited
6.3.6 FMC Corporation
6.3.7 Nufarm Ltd.
6.3.8 Sumitomo Chemicals
6.3.9 American Vanguard Corporation
6.3.10 ISAGRO S.p.A.
6.3.11 Bioworks Inc.
6.3.12 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.
6.3.13 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
6.3.14 Syngenta International AG
