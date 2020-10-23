20:00 | 23.10.2020

Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market 2020-2024 | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

The global crude oil flow improvers market size is poised to grow by USD 259.80 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005303/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The shift of exploration from shallow to deep-water is one of the main factors that will drive the growth of the crude oil market during the forecast period. Another reason that will force these offshore productions to migrate to deep-water is the rapid exhaustion of shallow offshore resources. This growing oil exploration in deep-water is expected to drive the demand for crude oil flow improvers during the forecast period.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformReport Highlights:

The major crude oil flow improvers market growth share came from the paraffin inhibitors segment in 2019. Paraffin inhibitors are mainly polymers with high molecular weight. They interact with paraffin in the oil to prevent the formation of wax crystals. MEA was the largest crude oil flow market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising number of oil and gas exploration projects. The global crude oil flow improvers market is fragmented. Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., and The Lubrizol Corp. some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this crude oil flow improvers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global crude oil flow improvers market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Bio-based crude oil is one of the key technological advancements in this industry. Not only are they more environmentally friendly, but they are also more effective than their counterparts. The strict policies in the US, Mexico, Germany, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are increasing the demand for bio-based crude oil flow improvers. Moreover, stringent policies on the chemicals used in crude oil flow improvers are going to drive the demand for bio-based products.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist crude oil flow improvers market growth during the next five years Estimation of the crude oil flow improvers market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the crude oil flow improvers market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crude oil flow improvers market vendors

Customer landscape

