Global Data Center UPS Market 2020-2024 | Includes COVID-19 and Market Forecast in the New Normal | Technavio

The global data center UPS market is expected to grow by USD 2.63 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The market will have a neutral impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing demand for continuous power supply to data centers has compelled market vendors to expand their modular UPS offerings. In addition, major colocation service providers are focusing on constructing additional data center facilities to cater to the growing demand. These factors will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005656/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center UPS Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)For a more detailed analysis, Get a Free Sample Report delivered in a minute

The increase in adoption of modular UPS systems is one of the major factors propelling market growth. Modular systems are of lower capacity and cost-effective. They provide higher efficiency, which is commonly more than 90%. They also cost less in terms of installation and maintenance when compared to large systems. These factors are increasing the adoption of modular UPS systems among end-users. However, factors such as UPS battery failure will hamper market growth.

Based on the product, the market saw immense growth in the centralized UPS segment in 2019. Also, the growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period. This is due to the wide availability of centralized UPS systems with a capacity of more than 1,000 kVA.

Data Center UPS Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 29% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the proliferation of data centers and the rising investments by hyperscale cloud providers will present significant opportunities for vendors in the region over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd. Delta Electronics Inc. Eaton Corporation Plc General Electric Co. Langley Holdings Plc Legrand SA Panduit Corp. Schneider Electric SE Toshiba International Corp. Vertiv Group Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Centralized UPS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Zone UPS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Rack-mount UPS – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Tier 3 data center – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Tier 1 and 2 data center – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Tier 4 data center – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ABB Ltd. Delta Electronics Inc. Eaton Corporation Plc General Electric Co. Langley Holdings Plc Legrand SA Panduit Corp. Schneider Electric SE Toshiba International Corp. Vertiv Group Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

