13:15 | 19.11.2020
Global Data Center UPS Market 2020-2024 | Includes COVID-19 and Market Forecast in the New Normal | Technavio
The global data center UPS market is expected to grow by USD 2.63 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The market will have a neutral impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing demand for continuous power supply to data centers has compelled market vendors to expand their modular UPS offerings. In addition, major colocation service providers are focusing on constructing additional data center facilities to cater to the growing demand. These factors will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
The increase in adoption of modular UPS systems is one of the major factors propelling market growth. Modular systems are of lower capacity and cost-effective. They provide higher efficiency, which is commonly more than 90%. They also cost less in terms of installation and maintenance when compared to large systems. These factors are increasing the adoption of modular UPS systems among end-users. However, factors such as UPS battery failure will hamper market growth.
Based on the product, the market saw immense growth in the centralized UPS segment in 2019. Also, the growth of the market in the segment will be significant over the forecast period. This is due to the wide availability of centralized UPS systems with a capacity of more than 1,000 kVA.
Data Center UPS Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 29% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the proliferation of data centers and the rising investments by hyperscale cloud providers will present significant opportunities for vendors in the region over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
ABB Ltd.
Delta Electronics Inc.
Eaton Corporation Plc
General Electric Co.
Langley Holdings Plc
Legrand SA
Panduit Corp.
Schneider Electric SE
Toshiba International Corp.
Vertiv Group Corp.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
