|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:00 | 30.01.2021
Global DC-DC Converter Market Leader EGTRONICS Wins the Korean SME Technology Innovation Award
EGTRONICS Co., Ltd. has recently been awarded with the “2020 Korean Small and Medium Venture Business Awards” in the technology innovation category by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS).
It has been widely recognized for its competitiveness in the industry by developing high-efficiency, low-noise circuit technology for converter and inverter products, which are key parts of electric vehicles. The company was able to achieve an electrical energy conversion efficiency of 97% compared to the competitors’ efficiency rating of 80 to 90%.
Through over two years of research, EGTRONICS had succeeded in developing the Motor Control Unit (MCU) which integrates power inverter and battery charger in a modular form.
The MCU offers various benefits such as reducing the volume and weight of the parts as well as increasing the fuel efficiency of an EV. It also minimizes the electrical noise of the components which improves the stability of the system.
The company exports its commercial vehicle parts to Europe and North America while supplying parts for small vehicles such as motorcycles to India. Turkey’s Bozankaya and Poland’s WB Group are some of the main partners.
To accommodate the increase in demand, a new production facility will be in operation in 2021, which will double its production capacity to 300,000 units per year. In addition, its R&D center has recently completed the construction.
“The 10 years of R&D of our company will give EGTRONICS the edge to compete with any company in the world,” said Chan-Ho Kang, the CEO.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer