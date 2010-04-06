18:40 | 15.12.2021

Global Dehydrated Food Market Landscape 2021-2026: Revenue and Shares for Spray, Freeze, Vacuum, & Drum-dried Processed Food, Fruit & Vegetables, Dairy, Meat & Seafood, and Other Products – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Dehydrated Food Market – Growth, Industry Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Forecasts (2021-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global dehydrated food market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026). During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for non-perishable food products, especially the freeze-dried food that can last up to 30 years without degrading in quality, including meat products or its alternatives, vegetable, fruits, prepared meals, etc., have witnessed a huge surge in the consumer demand. It is mainly driven by the stock piling nature of the consumer during the pandemic, caused by an extended lockdown, and in most cases, even the consumers avoided stepping outside in the public areas in order to safeguard themselves. Moreover, in order to maintain the immune system during the pandemic, the consumers are highly concentrating on adding sufficient protein content in their diet, which results in augmenting the sales of freeze-dried meat products, dairy products and others that have more shelf-life together with similar nutrients like that of the fresh products. Furthermore, the vegan and plant-based freeze-dried food products are witnessing an inflated demand amid changing consumer demands. This is primarily due to the prolonged shelf life of freeze-dried products, which can be purchased in larger quantities at a time to tackle the hectic work schedules, over the fresh food products that require frequent buying in lesser quantities. The overall market is driven considerably, primarily amid North American and European consumers owing to their higher purchasing power, thus, adding up to the value of the market studied.

Key Market TrendsGrowing Demand for Convenient Dehydrated & Processed Food Products

With the growing snacking culture among the consumers, dried foods like chips, nuts, popcorns, and others are observing increased demand from consumers, along with new players entering the market. Furthermore, the increased shelf-life of dehydrated and freeze-dried snack products adds to its popularity among consumers. Busy lifestyle and the increased number of the working population are major factors contributing to the demand for convenient products like processed and packaged dried food items as they offer good taste, have preserved nutritional content, can be eaten on the go and involves easy methods of preparation. With the growth in the number of travellers and tourists, camping, hiking, and other activities, there is an increased demand for packaged and processed foods that are manufactured with the help of dehydrating techniques.

North America Holds a Significant Market Share

Large-scale retail outlets, like Target and Walmart are trying to gain higher market traction by stocking up freeze-dried food products of brands, like Augason Farms, in turn, has led to the demand for shelf-stable freeze-dried products, such as freeze-dried vegetables and fruits, offered by different players in the market. The location of British Columbia in the disaster-prone zone for earthquakes is prompting many providers of emergency survival foods, such as Total Prepare Canada Inc., to provide freeze-dried foods, like meats, fruits, and vegetables, as emergency food to victims across the country. The National Health Services of Mexico has permitted the import of freeze-dried foods, such as seafood, for consumption, if they are pest and disease-free, which in turn, has increased the scope of international brands and the availability of freeze-dried meat in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is fragmented and highly competitive, due to the presence of global and regional players. Production innovation and partnership are the most preferred key strategies, as key players are trying to meet the demand and withstand the competition in the market. For instance, Sunsweet Growers announced a partnership with US-based digital asset management company Bynder to help the former launch product & campaign initiatives and to unify marketing messaging across markets. Additionally, expansion is one of the key strategies that global players are adopting, in order to gain competitiveness. Major players competing in the market include Van Drunen Farms, European Freeze Dry, Mercer Foods, LLC, Tong Garden Co. Ltd., and Crispy Green Inc., among others.

