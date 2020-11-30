12:21 | 30.11.2020

Global Die Casting Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Die Casting – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global Die Casting market is projected to reach US$94.1 billion by 2025, driven by the growing demand for lightweight yet high performance components in industries ranging from electronics, lighting, automotive, aircraft, telecommunications, medical equipment, and hydraulics, among others. Die Casting, over the decades, has emerged into a widespread and extremely popular metal forming and processing process for producing metal parts. Defined as a process wherein molten metal is poured into a die-casting mold using high pressure, die-casting offers numerous advantages such as enabling high-speed production; ability to produce complex geometric shapes with precision; eliminates the need for machining; reduces material wastages; high degree of dimensional accuracy and stability; die-cast parts are heat resistant and have higher mechanical strength than plastic injection moldings; enables smooth or textured metal finishing; ability to be easily electroplated with little or no surface preparation; simplifies the assembly line process as fastening elements can be cast into the mold; the process offers consistent quality and is repeatable; and longer durability and lifespan of components.

The scenario is creating opportunities for new uses and applications of die-cast parts and components.

The automotive industry stands out as a major end-user of die-cast parts given the massive engineering focus shed on lightweighting. The most important advantage of die cast parts is that they have thinner walls, are stronger and lightweight. Since die cast parts are molded into a single piece they have no welded joints or fasteners and thereby are significantly lighter in weight. This special feature is of immense value in the automotive industry where vehicle lightweighting is the prevailing engineering theme. Volume of aluminum die cast parts in an average automobile is increasing. Traditional cast iron engine blocks are increasingly being replaced by aluminum die-cast blocks. Material developments surrounding aluminum alloy today offers high strength in addition to weighing over 60% less than cast iron engine block. Continued R&D and advancements being made in aluminum alloy metallurgy such as Al-Si-Cu-Mg-Fe alloy will help expand its use to engineered components in the axle products and structural components. The rise of Industry 4.0 is spilling over into the die-casting market as Foundry 4.0 begins to emerge to change the competitiveness of the metal processing industry. Metal foundries are increasingly investing in automating the die-casting process to reduce defects and meet cost and quality standards of end-use applications in the era of smart electronics; smart homes; smart cars; and smart medical devices. Foundry 4.0 involves the use of big data and IoT to monitor proper functioning of machines and prevent defects in production. Die-casting is typically, a high-stakes industry where defects in die-cast components can result in liability issues, profit and customer losses and irreversible damage to the brand. The scenario highlights the transformation of the die-casting industry as it prepares for the slew of opportunities expected to come its way. China ranks as the largest and fastest growing market with a 37.6% share and a 9.1% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the growing domestic automobile and consumer electronics industries coupled with the rapid expansion of mechanical and plant engineering sectors.

Die Cast Automotive Parts Receive a Boost Against the Backdrop of the Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Catalyzes Application of Aluminum Die Cast in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019 Rising EV Sales: Another Emerging Growth Catalyst in the Automotive End-Use Sector With Myriad Factors Boosting the Outlook for EVs, Die-Casting Foundries Will Witness the Emergence of New Demand Opportunities: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, and 2022 Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry Heavy Transportation Segments Add to the Demand Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038 Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects Opportunity Indicators Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Sustained Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver Global Household Appliances Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum Castings in Military and Defense Applications: An Opportunity for Growth Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Die Casting Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018 Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023 Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018 Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain Spurs Demand from Power Industry Global Wind Energy: Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity in GW by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022 Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand Production of Plumbing Pipes & Fittings: A Lucrative Market Opportunity for Castings Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Breakdown of Sales in US$ Billion by Region for Years 2018 and 2022 Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application Die Casting: The Most Widely Used Process to Transform Aluminum into Products High Pressure Die Casting Market Rides on the Lightweight Trend in Automotive Industry Global High Pressure Die Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019 and 2025 Magnesium Emerges as a Promising Alternative to Aluminum Die Cast Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters Automation Ensures Improved Productivity for Die Casting Industry Growing Automation in Aluminum Die Casting Fosters Improved Productivity Technological Advancements and Innovations Spur Market Growth Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction

