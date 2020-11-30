|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:21 | 30.11.2020
Global Die Casting Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Die Casting – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global Die Casting market is projected to reach US$94.1 billion by 2025, driven by the growing demand for lightweight yet high performance components in industries ranging from electronics, lighting, automotive, aircraft, telecommunications, medical equipment, and hydraulics, among others.
Die Casting, over the decades, has emerged into a widespread and extremely popular metal forming and processing process for producing metal parts.
Defined as a process wherein molten metal is poured into a die-casting mold using high pressure, die-casting offers numerous advantages such as enabling high-speed production; ability to produce complex geometric shapes with precision; eliminates the need for machining; reduces material wastages; high degree of dimensional accuracy and stability; die-cast parts are heat resistant and have higher mechanical strength than plastic injection moldings; enables smooth or textured metal finishing; ability to be easily electroplated with little or no surface preparation; simplifies the assembly line process as fastening elements can be cast into the mold; the process offers consistent quality and is repeatable; and longer durability and lifespan of components.
Traditional cast iron engine blocks are increasingly being replaced by aluminum die-cast blocks. Material developments surrounding aluminum alloy today offers high strength in addition to weighing over 60% less than cast iron engine block. Continued R&D and advancements being made in aluminum alloy metallurgy such as Al-Si-Cu-Mg-Fe alloy will help expand its use to engineered components in the axle products and structural components.
The rise of Industry 4.0 is spilling over into the die-casting market as Foundry 4.0 begins to emerge to change the competitiveness of the metal processing industry. Metal foundries are increasingly investing in automating the die-casting process to reduce defects and meet cost and quality standards of end-use applications in the era of smart electronics; smart homes; smart cars; and smart medical devices. Foundry 4.0 involves the use of big data and IoT to monitor proper functioning of machines and prevent defects in production.
Die-casting is typically, a high-stakes industry where defects in die-cast components can result in liability issues, profit and customer losses and irreversible damage to the brand. The scenario highlights the transformation of the die-casting industry as it prepares for the slew of opportunities expected to come its way.
China ranks as the largest and fastest growing market with a 37.6% share and a 9.1% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the growing domestic automobile and consumer electronics industries coupled with the rapid expansion of mechanical and plant engineering sectors.
Endurance Technologies Limited
Form Technologies, Inc.
GF Casting Solutions AG
Gibbs Die Casting Corp.
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH
Pace Industries
Ryobi Limited
Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corp.
Die Casting Market: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods
Die Casting Volume Market Analysis
Die Casting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Die Casting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth
An Insight into Global Castings Production
World Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Material for 2019E
Leading Metal Casting Producing Countries Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019E
Global Castings Market (2018): Average Production per Plant in Thousand Metric Ton by Select Leading Countries
Ferrous Metal Castings Continue to Dominate, While Nonferrous Metal Castings Gradually Gaining Ground
Global Economic Environment and Manufacturing Sector Trends Influence Die Casting Market Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Die Casting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Catalyzes Application of Aluminum Die Cast in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019
Rising EV Sales: Another Emerging Growth Catalyst in the Automotive End-Use Sector
With Myriad Factors Boosting the Outlook for EVs, Die-Casting Foundries Will Witness the Emergence of New Demand Opportunities: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, and 2022
Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry
Heavy Transportation Segments Add to the Demand
Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Opportunity Indicators
Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Sustained Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
Global Household Appliances Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum Castings in Military and Defense Applications: An Opportunity for Growth
Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Die Casting Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018
Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018
Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain Spurs Demand from Power Industry
Global Wind Energy: Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity in GW by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand
Production of Plumbing Pipes & Fittings: A Lucrative Market Opportunity for Castings
Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Breakdown of Sales in US$ Billion by Region for Years 2018 and 2022
Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices
Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application
Die Casting: The Most Widely Used Process to Transform Aluminum into Products
High Pressure Die Casting Market Rides on the Lightweight Trend in Automotive Industry
Global High Pressure Die Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019 and 2025
Magnesium Emerges as a Promising Alternative to Aluminum Die Cast
Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters
Automation Ensures Improved Productivity for Die Casting Industry
Growing Automation in Aluminum Die Casting Fosters Improved Productivity
Technological Advancements and Innovations Spur Market Growth
Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer