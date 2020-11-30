ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:21 | 30.11.2020
Global Die Casting Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Die Casting – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global Die Casting market is projected to reach US$94.1 billion by 2025, driven by the growing demand for lightweight yet high performance components in industries ranging from electronics, lighting, automotive, aircraft, telecommunications, medical equipment, and hydraulics, among others.

Die Casting, over the decades, has emerged into a widespread and extremely popular metal forming and processing process for producing metal parts.

Defined as a process wherein molten metal is poured into a die-casting mold using high pressure, die-casting offers numerous advantages such as enabling high-speed production; ability to produce complex geometric shapes with precision; eliminates the need for machining; reduces material wastages; high degree of dimensional accuracy and stability; die-cast parts are heat resistant and have higher mechanical strength than plastic injection moldings; enables smooth or textured metal finishing; ability to be easily electroplated with little or no surface preparation; simplifies the assembly line process as fastening elements can be cast into the mold; the process offers consistent quality and is repeatable; and longer durability and lifespan of components.
The scenario is creating opportunities for new uses and applications of die-cast parts and components.
The automotive industry stands out as a major end-user of die-cast parts given the massive engineering focus shed on lightweighting. The most important advantage of die cast parts is that they have thinner walls, are stronger and lightweight. Since die cast parts are molded into a single piece they have no welded joints or fasteners and thereby are significantly lighter in weight. This special feature is of immense value in the automotive industry where vehicle lightweighting is the prevailing engineering theme. Volume of aluminum die cast parts in an average automobile is increasing.

Traditional cast iron engine blocks are increasingly being replaced by aluminum die-cast blocks. Material developments surrounding aluminum alloy today offers high strength in addition to weighing over 60% less than cast iron engine block. Continued R&D and advancements being made in aluminum alloy metallurgy such as Al-Si-Cu-Mg-Fe alloy will help expand its use to engineered components in the axle products and structural components.

The rise of Industry 4.0 is spilling over into the die-casting market as Foundry 4.0 begins to emerge to change the competitiveness of the metal processing industry. Metal foundries are increasingly investing in automating the die-casting process to reduce defects and meet cost and quality standards of end-use applications in the era of smart electronics; smart homes; smart cars; and smart medical devices. Foundry 4.0 involves the use of big data and IoT to monitor proper functioning of machines and prevent defects in production.

Die-casting is typically, a high-stakes industry where defects in die-cast components can result in liability issues, profit and customer losses and irreversible damage to the brand. The scenario highlights the transformation of the die-casting industry as it prepares for the slew of opportunities expected to come its way.

China ranks as the largest and fastest growing market with a 37.6% share and a 9.1% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the growing domestic automobile and consumer electronics industries coupled with the rapid expansion of mechanical and plant engineering sectors.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Arconic, Inc.

Endurance Technologies Limited

Form Technologies, Inc.

GF Casting Solutions AG

Gibbs Die Casting Corp.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

Pace Industries

Ryobi Limited

Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corp.
Key Topics Covered: 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Die Casting

Die Casting Market: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods

Die Casting Volume Market Analysis

Die Casting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Die Casting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth

An Insight into Global Castings Production

World Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Material for 2019E

Leading Metal Casting Producing Countries Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019E

Global Castings Market (2018): Average Production per Plant in Thousand Metric Ton by Select Leading Countries

Ferrous Metal Castings Continue to Dominate, While Nonferrous Metal Castings Gradually Gaining Ground

Global Economic Environment and Manufacturing Sector Trends Influence Die Casting Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Die Casting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Die Cast Automotive Parts Receive a Boost Against the Backdrop of the Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting

Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Catalyzes Application of Aluminum Die Cast in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019

Rising EV Sales: Another Emerging Growth Catalyst in the Automotive End-Use Sector

With Myriad Factors Boosting the Outlook for EVs, Die-Casting Foundries Will Witness the Emergence of New Demand Opportunities: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, and 2022

Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry

Heavy Transportation Segments Add to the Demand

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Sustained Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Household Appliances Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum Castings in Military and Defense Applications: An Opportunity for Growth

Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Die Casting Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018

Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain Spurs Demand from Power Industry

Global Wind Energy: Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity in GW by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand

Production of Plumbing Pipes & Fittings: A Lucrative Market Opportunity for Castings

Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: Breakdown of Sales in US$ Billion by Region for Years 2018 and 2022

Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices

Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application

Die Casting: The Most Widely Used Process to Transform Aluminum into Products

High Pressure Die Casting Market Rides on the Lightweight Trend in Automotive Industry

Global High Pressure Die Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019 and 2025

Magnesium Emerges as a Promising Alternative to Aluminum Die Cast

Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters

Automation Ensures Improved Productivity for Die Casting Industry

Growing Automation in Aluminum Die Casting Fosters Improved Productivity

Technological Advancements and Innovations Spur Market Growth

Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvywg6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005462/en/

