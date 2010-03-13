|
Global Diesel Power Engine Market Outlook 2020-2025 with Caterpillar, Cummins, Wartsila, Rolls-Royce, MAN, Volvo Penta, and Doosan Infracore Leading the Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Diesel Power Engine Market by Operation (Standby, Prime, and Peak Shaving), Power Rating (Below 0.5 MW, 0.5-1 MW, 1.0-2 MW, 2.0-5 MW, and Above 5 MW), End User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), Speed, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The diesel power engine market is expected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2020 to USD 7.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Leading players in the diesel power engine market are Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Wartsila (Finland), Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK), MAN SE (Germany), Volvo Penta (Sweden), and Doosan Infracore (South Korea).
Diesel power engines are compression ignition, reciprocating engines and are considered one of the most reliable and capable fossil fuel-based power generation technologies. These engines are coupled with an alternator to generate power as and when demanded. They are utilized for continuous and emergency standby power supply across end-users such as oil & gas, mining, petrochemical, data centers, hospital, and commercial buildings. The market growth for diesel power engines can be attributed to the increased demand for reliable backup power, especially from industrial and commercial end-users to supply critical loads.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global diesel power engine market. The COVID-19 outbreak led to large scale shutdown of operations across sectors, and disruption of projects and investments across end-use industries. Due to extended lockdown and disruption of operations, the end-use demand was low, and this was reflected in the 2020 first-quarter revenues of both Caterpillar, and Cummins who registered 21%, and 19% decline in revenues respectively.
Sectors with critical loads, such as hospitals, telecom infrastructure, and data centers, require a continuous power supply. With the increased industrialization especially in the Asia Pacific, the largest market for diesel power engines. These factors are expected to drive the market for diesel power engines globally.
In cases of outages, they always require efficient and reliable power backup. The growth in datacenter and critical facilities investments, coupled is expected to create huge demand for diesel power engines. The need for reliable and quick backup is expected to propel the demand for diesel power engines in the commercial sector.
The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the diesel power engine market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.
4.2 Diesel Power Engine Market, by Region
4.3 Diesel Power Engine Market, by Operation
4.4 Diesel Power Engine Market, by End-user
4.5 Diesel Power Engine Market, by Power Rating
4.6 Diesel Power Engine Market, by Speed
5.2 YC Shift Analysis
5.3 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.4 COVID-19: Economic Assessment
5.5 Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers
5.5.1.1 Rising Demand for Reliable and Uninterrupted Power
5.5.1.2 Growing Commercial Sector Investments
5.5.1.3 Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization
5.5.2 Restraints
5.5.2.1 High Fuel and Operation & Maintenance Costs
5.5.2.2 Competition from Alternative Energy Sources
5.5.3 Opportunities
5.5.3.1 Growth in Hybrid Power Generation in Rural and Remote Locations
5.5.4 Challenges
5.5.4.1 Stringent Environmental and Governmental Regulations
5.5.4.2 Rising Demand for Natural Gas in Power Generation Applications
5.6 COVID-19 Impact on Diesel Power Engine Market
5.6.1 Drivers
5.6.1.1 Increased Demand for Reliable Power from Healthcare Sector
5.6.2 Challenges
5.6.2.1 Supply Chain Disruption due to COVID-19
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.7.1 Raw Material
5.7.2 Manufacturing
5.7.3 Distribution & Post-Sales Services
5.8 Case Study Analysis
5.8.1 Diesel-Powered Electricity Generation for Emergency Power Supply
5.8.1.1 Summa Health
5.8.1.2 AVK
6.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
6.1.2 Realistic Scenario
6.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
7.2 Standby
7.3 Prime/Continuous
7.4 Peak Shaving
8.2 Industrial
8.3 Commercial
8.4 Residential
9.2 Below 0.5 MW
9.3 0.5-1 MW
9.4 1.0-2 MW
9.5 2.0-5 MW
9.6 Above 5 MW
10.2 Below 720 Rpm
10.3 720-1000 Rpm
10.4 Above 1000 Rpm
11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Diesel Power Engine Market
11.3 Diesel Power Engine Average Selling Price
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 North America
11.6 Europe
11.7 Middle East & Africa
11.8 South America
12.2 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players
12.3 Market Evaluation Framework
12.4 Key Market Developments
12.4.1 New Product Launches
12.4.2 Investments & Expansions
12.4.3 Contracts & Agreements
12.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.4.5 Partnerships & Collaborations
13.1.1 Star
13.1.2 Emerging Leader
13.1.3 Pervasive
13.1.4 Emerging Companies
13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
13.3 Company Profile
13.3.1 Caterpillar
13.3.2 Cummins
13.3.3 Wartsila
13.3.4 Rolls-Royce Holdings
13.3.5 Man SE
13.3.6 Volvo Penta
13.3.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbochargers
13.3.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries
13.3.9 Doosan Infracore
13.3.10 Yanmar Holdings
13.3.11 Kubato
13.3.12 Kohler
13.3.13 Mahindra Powertrain
13.3.14 Anglo Belgian Corporation
13.3.15 IHI Power Systems
13.3.16 Guangzhou Diesel Engine Factory
13.3.17 Daihatsu Diesel MFG
13.3.18 FPT Industrial
13.3.19 CNPC Jichai Power Company Limited
13.3.20 Liebherr
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6ru69
