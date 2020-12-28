18:55 | 28.12.2020

Global Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market Research 2020-2024 | Post-Pandemic Market Impact Analysis | Technavio

The diesel rotary UPS (DRUPS) market is expected to grow by USD 25.76 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia.

The rapid growth in the construction of data centers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the environmental impact of DRUPS will hamper market growth.

Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the 1000-2000 kVA segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as greater energy efficiency are driving the market segment. The growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for diesel rotary UPS in APAC. are the key markets for diesel rotary UPS (DRUPS) in APAC.

Related Reports on Utilities Include: Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market- The flywheel energy storage market is segmented by technology (UPS, energy services, transportation, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Global Secondary Battery Market- The secondary battery market is segmented by technology (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Companies Covered:

Air Water Inc. Hitachi Ltd. HITZINGER GmbH Industrial Electric Mfg. Langley Holdings Plc Rolls-Royce Plc Schneider Electric SE Thycon Pty Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024 Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application IT and Telecom – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Semiconductor – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Aviation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Defense – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type 1000-2000 kVA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Above 2500 kVA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 100-1000 kVA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 2000-2500 kVA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers – Demand led growth Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Air Water Inc. Hitachi Ltd. HITZINGER GmbH Industrial Electric Mfg. Langley Holdings Plc Rolls-Royce Plc Schneider Electric SE Thycon Pty Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

