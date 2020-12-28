|
Global Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market Research 2020-2024 | Post-Pandemic Market Impact Analysis | Technavio
The diesel rotary UPS (DRUPS) market is expected to grow by USD 25.76 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The rapid growth in the construction of data centers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the environmental impact of DRUPS will hamper market growth.
Based on the type, the 1000-2000 kVA segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as greater energy efficiency are driving the market segment. The growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for diesel rotary UPS in APAC. are the key markets for diesel rotary UPS (DRUPS) in APAC.
Related Reports on Utilities Include: Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market- The flywheel energy storage market is segmented by technology (UPS, energy services, transportation, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Global Secondary Battery Market- The secondary battery market is segmented by technology (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Companies Covered:
Air Water Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
HITZINGER GmbH
Industrial Electric Mfg.
Langley Holdings Plc
Rolls-Royce Plc
Schneider Electric SE
Thycon Pty Ltd.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
IT and Telecom – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Semiconductor – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Aviation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Defense – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
1000-2000 kVA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Above 2500 kVA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
100-1000 kVA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
2000-2500 kVA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
