3:00 | 16.12.2020
Global Digital Farming Market will grow to US$ 12.67 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period – says Absolute Markets Insights
PUNE, India, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ —
— The global digital farming market
[https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Digital-Farming-Market-
-2020—2028-745] was valued at US$ 6.12 billion in 2019 and is
anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%
over the forecast period.
— The concept of improving various processes in the farming sector has
been from the demand for increasing the productivity of the sector. The
efforts undertaken from farmers in doing the same gave ranged from
utilizing improved seeds and fertilizers for their produce to
integrating various irrigation patterns for better yield. In addition to
this, the growing prevalence of technological tools and their
applications across various industry verticals have led to a steady
adoption pattern in agriculture.
— The advent of COVID-19 had led to a stressful condition in the
agriculture sector owing to limitations in supply chain operations for
the end products. The ensuing conditions have led agriculture
stakeholders to focus more on monitoring their overall operational
pipeline and integrate effective solutions that would help them during
such instances. Digital farming solutions are expected to be a major
part of this process and lead to a sustainable supply chain for the
agriculture sector in the near future.
— North America was observed to be the highest revenue contributor for the
Digital Farming Market revenue in the year of 2018. Asia Pacific is
expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period
due to the growing marketing initiatives from various market
participants towards the region along with favorable initiatives from
governing organizations related to technological integration in the
farming sector.
— Some of the players operating in the digital farming market are [x]cube
LABS, Accenture, AGCO Corporation, BASF Digital Farming GmbH, Bayer AG,
Capgemini Service SAS, cloudeo AG, CropIn Technology Solutions Private
Limited, Digiagri, DunavNET, FarmFacts GmbH, Farms2Fork Technologies
(cultYvate), Infosys Limited, McKinsey & Company, Monsanto International
SARL, Orbia (NETAFIM), Syngenta, Tata Consultancy Services Limited,
Telit, and Yara International ASA, among others.
About Us:Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit … [https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/about_us]Contact Us:Email id:sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com[mailto:sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com] Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Phone: +91-740-024-2424
