Global Digital Farming Market will grow to US$ 12.67 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period – says Absolute Markets Insights

— The global digital farming market

— The concept of improving various processes in the farming sector has

been from the demand for increasing the productivity of the sector. The

efforts undertaken from farmers in doing the same gave ranged from

utilizing improved seeds and fertilizers for their produce to

integrating various irrigation patterns for better yield. In addition to

this, the growing prevalence of technological tools and their

applications across various industry verticals have led to a steady

adoption pattern in agriculture.

— The advent of COVID-19 had led to a stressful condition in the

agriculture sector owing to limitations in supply chain operations for

the end products. The ensuing conditions have led agriculture

stakeholders to focus more on monitoring their overall operational

pipeline and integrate effective solutions that would help them during

such instances. Digital farming solutions are expected to be a major

part of this process and lead to a sustainable supply chain for the

agriculture sector in the near future.

— North America was observed to be the highest revenue contributor for the

Digital Farming Market revenue in the year of 2018. Asia Pacific is

expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

due to the growing marketing initiatives from various market

participants towards the region along with favorable initiatives from

governing organizations related to technological integration in the

farming sector.

— Some of the players operating in the digital farming market are [x]cube

LABS, Accenture, AGCO Corporation, BASF Digital Farming GmbH, Bayer AG,

Capgemini Service SAS, cloudeo AG, CropIn Technology Solutions Private

Limited, Digiagri, DunavNET, FarmFacts GmbH, Farms2Fork Technologies

(cultYvate), Infosys Limited, McKinsey & Company, Monsanto International

SARL, Orbia (NETAFIM), Syngenta, Tata Consultancy Services Limited,

Telit, and Yara International ASA, among others.

Some of the players operating in the digital farming market are [x]cube LABS, Accenture, AGCO Corporation, BASF Digital Farming GmbH, Bayer AG, Capgemini Service SAS, cloudeo AG, CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited, Digiagri, DunavNET, FarmFacts GmbH, Farms2Fork Technologies (cultYvate), Infosys Limited, McKinsey & Company, Monsanto International SARL, Orbia (NETAFIM), Syngenta, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Telit, and Yara International ASA, among others.

