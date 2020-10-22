|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:30 | 22.10.2020
Global Eco Fiber Market Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Environmental Damage By Conventional Fibers to Boost Market Growth |Technavio
The global eco fiber market size is poised to grow by 7495.10 th MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
APAC was the largest eco fiber market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rapid industrialization and favorable government policies on textile trade activities
The global eco fiber market is fragmented. Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., David C. Poole Co. Inc., Foss Performance Materials LLC, Lenzing AG, Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp., Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sustana Fiber, Teijin Ltd., US Holdings, and Wellman Advanced Materials LLC., are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this eco fiber market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global eco fiber market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
