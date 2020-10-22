23:30 | 22.10.2020

Global Eco Fiber Market Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Environmental Damage By Conventional Fibers to Boost Market Growth |Technavio

The global eco fiber market size is poised to grow by 7495.10 th MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006000/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Eco Fiber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing damage caused by conventional fibers is driving the growth of eco-fibers. The intensive use of chemical and non-organic cotton to produce conventional fibers is the main reason for the negative impact on the health of the farmers. Similarly, the production of wool and polyester negatively impacts the environment due to the high source of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming. This all resulted in the growth of eco-fibers which not only help the people responsible for making it but also the environment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformReport Highlights:

The major eco fiber market growth came from the textiles and apparel industry. However, the household and furnishing segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. APAC was the largest eco fiber market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rapid industrialization and favorable government policies on textile trade activities The global eco fiber market is fragmented. Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., David C. Poole Co. Inc., Foss Performance Materials LLC, Lenzing AG, Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp., Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sustana Fiber, Teijin Ltd., US Holdings, and Wellman Advanced Materials LLC., are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this eco fiber market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global eco fiber market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingIncreasing adoption of bamboo will be a Key Market Trend

Bamboo fibers are gaining popularity as they are cultivated without chemical fertilizers or pesticides and are highly degradable. The popularity and the wide range of usage along with factors such as quick growth and less water consumption are making it a key market trend during the forecast period. Additionally, bamboo offers various benefits such as more absorption of carbon dioxide, more fibers can be derived, bamboo fibers are easy to wash and are wrinkle-free and are soft and comfortable. Therefore, these advantages of bamboo help in the increasing adoption of it for the eco fiber market.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample reportEco Fiber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist eco fiber market growth during the next five years Estimation of the eco fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the eco fiber market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eco fiber market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingExecutive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Textile – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Household and furnishing – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Industrial – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Medical – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. David C. Poole Co. Inc. Foss Performance Materials LLC Lenzing AG Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp. Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd. Sustana Fiber Teijin Ltd. US Holdings Wellman Advanced Materials LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006000/en/