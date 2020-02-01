16:30 | 07.01.2021

Global Egg Processing Equipment Market Report 2020-2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 on Production and Procurement – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Egg Processing Equipment – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Egg Processing Equipment Market to Reach $618.1 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Egg Processing Equipment, estimated at US$529.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$459.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Assembly segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $143.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR

The Egg Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$143.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Actini Group Bouwhuis Enthovan B. V. Gruppo Eurovo IgreCA Interovo Egg Group B. V. Moba OVO Tech Pelbo S. P. A. Sanovo Technology Group

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Egg Processing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures US Egg Processing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics

CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures European Egg Processing Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics

FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA IV. COMPETITION

