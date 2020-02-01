|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:30 | 07.01.2021
Global Egg Processing Equipment Market Report 2020-2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 on Production and Procurement – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Egg Processing Equipment – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$459.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Assembly segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Bouwhuis Enthovan B. V.
Gruppo Eurovo
IgreCA
Interovo Egg Group B. V.
Moba
OVO Tech
Pelbo S. P. A.
Sanovo Technology Group
Egg Processing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
US Egg Processing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
European Egg Processing Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/korcd
