16:54 | 29.12.2020
Global Elderberry Market 2020-2024: Health Benefits of Elderberry and Rising Popularity of Urban Farming – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Elderberry Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The elderberry market is poised to grow by $ 149.45 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the health benefits of elderberry and rising popularity of urban farming.
This study identifies the rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the elderberry market growth during the next few years.
The report on elderberry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The elderberry market analysis includes application segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elderberry market vendors that include Artemis International, Gaia Herbs Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs, Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group.
Also, the elderberry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Health and wellness – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Foods – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Mass market channel
Natural and health food channel
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Market positioning of vendors
Artemis International
Gaia Herbs Inc.
GNC Holdings Inc.
Innovative Natural Solutions
Norms Farms.
NOW Health Group Inc.
Pharmacare
Pukka Herbs
Ransom Naturals Ltd.
Schwabe Group
