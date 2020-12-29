ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:54 | 29.12.2020
Global Elderberry Market 2020-2024: Health Benefits of Elderberry and Rising Popularity of Urban Farming – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Elderberry Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The elderberry market is poised to grow by $ 149.45 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the health benefits of elderberry and rising popularity of urban farming.

This study identifies the rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the elderberry market growth during the next few years.

The report on elderberry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The elderberry market analysis includes application segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elderberry market vendors that include Artemis International, Gaia Herbs Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs, Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group.

Also, the elderberry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

Health and wellness – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foods – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Market segmentation by Distribution channel
Direct sales channel

Mass market channel

Natural and health food channel
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artemis International

Gaia Herbs Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Innovative Natural Solutions

Norms Farms.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Pharmacare

Pukka Herbs

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

Schwabe Group
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yf2fd
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005316/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

17:19 Uhr | 29.12.2020
Ölpreise legen zu

17:12 Uhr | 29.12.2020
ROUNDUP: EU für Start des ...

17:09 Uhr | 29.12.2020
Laschet sieht keinen Anlass für ...

17:05 Uhr | 29.12.2020
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom ...

16:56 Uhr | 29.12.2020
Kreise: EU bereit für Start des ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer