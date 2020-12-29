16:54 | 29.12.2020

Global Elderberry Market 2020-2024: Health Benefits of Elderberry and Rising Popularity of Urban Farming – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Elderberry Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The elderberry market is poised to grow by $ 149.45 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the health benefits of elderberry and rising popularity of urban farming. This study identifies the rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the elderberry market growth during the next few years. The report on elderberry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The elderberry market analysis includes application segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elderberry market vendors that include Artemis International, Gaia Herbs Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs, Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group. Also, the elderberry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Health and wellness – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Foods – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Market segmentation by Distribution channel

Direct sales channel Mass market channel Natural and health food channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Artemis International Gaia Herbs Inc. GNC Holdings Inc. Innovative Natural Solutions Norms Farms. NOW Health Group Inc. Pharmacare Pukka Herbs Ransom Naturals Ltd. Schwabe Group

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yf2fd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005316/en/