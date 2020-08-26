|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:30 | 26.08.2020
Global Electric Generators Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024| Growing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the global electric generators market size and it is poised to grow by USD 7.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Multiquip Inc., Siemens AG, and Wacker Neuson SE are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Type
Diesel
Gasoline
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43083Electric Generators Market 2020-2024: Scope
Electric Generators Market Size
Electric Generators Market Trends
Electric Generators Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing focus on technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the electric generators market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist electric generators market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the electric generators market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the electric generators market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric generators market, vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Diesel – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Gasoline – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Briggs & Stratton Corp.
Caterpillar Inc.
Cummins Inc.
Generac Power Systems Inc.
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
Multiquip Inc.
Siemens AG
Wacker Neuson SE
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
