Global Electric Utilities Market, 2020 – Procurement Intelligence Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Electric Utilities Market – Procurement Intelligence Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
About Electric Utilities Market
Electric utilities are organizations that deal with electricity generation, transmission, and distribution for sales in regional markets. These organizations are engaged in some or all parts of the operation. The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the increase in the demand for off-grid systems and the need to upgrade the existing electric utility infrastructure, along with investments in communication network upgrades to improve power quality and reliability.
Covered in this report
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Electric Utilities Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report, Global Electric Utilities Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
Category driver
Increase in renewable energy spend
Category management strategy
Evaluate cost-control initiatives undertaken by suppliers
Procurement best practices
Engage with suppliers who have high plant utilization rate
Key questions answered in this report
What are the market dynamics?

What are the key market trends?

What are the category growth drivers?

What are the constraints on category growth?

Who are the suppliers in this market?

What are the demand-supply shifts?

What are the major category requirements?

What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Key Topics Covered: PART 01: Executive Summary PART 02: Market Insights
Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
PART 03: Category Pricing Insights
Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Volume drivers impacting pricing
PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities
Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
PART 05: Best Practices
Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices
PART 06: Category Ecosystem
Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem
PART 07: Category Management Strategy
Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management
PART 08: Category Management Enablers
Procurement organization

Category enablers
PART 09: Suppliers Selection
RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage
Overview

Supplier positioning

Profile: Duke Energy Corp.

Profile: ENGIE SA

Profile: National Grid Plc

Profile: NextEra Energy Inc.

Profile: Electricité de France SA

Profile: Enel Spa
PART 11: US Market Insights
Category spend in US

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in US

Margins of suppliers in US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in US

Procurement best practices in US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for US

Regional category risks
PART 12: Category Definition
Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map
PART 13: Appendix
List of abbreviations

Key Notes

Global category spend (2019-2024)

Category spend growth (2019-2024)

Regional split of spend

Regional comparison

Comparison of category maturity across regions

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers (2019-2024)

Category pricing dynamics

Supplier cost breakup

Input cost dynamics

Total cost of ownership model

Benefit comparison of pricing models

Pricing models – Comparison matrix

Supplier margin analysis

Margin analysis across supply chain

Cost drivers

Volume drivers

Cost-saving opportunities: Supply-side levers

Cost-saving opportunities: Demand-side levers

Cost-saving opportunity matrix

Negotiation grid

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence summary: Impact on the category

Supplier relationship management metrics

Strategic sourcing and category management metrics

Technology-facilitated procurement metrics

Procurement best practices dashboard

Sustainability practices: Impact on the category

Sustainability best practices

Market environment score

Market competitiveness score

Buyer power score

Supplier power score

Ease of market entry score

Ease of substitution score

Buyer ecosystem: Outlook

Supplier ecosystem: Outlook

Ecosystem disruption threats

Key category management objectives

Supplier KPI dashboard

Buyer KPI dashboard

Category management enablers

Risk management matrix

Procurement model

Category enablers: Technology

RFx questions

Phase I RFI considerations

SLA terms

Supplier performance benchmarking criteria

Supplier operational capability matrix

Supplier positioning matrix

Duke Energy Corp. – Key information dashboard

ENGIE SA – Key information dashboard

National Grid Plc – Key information dashboard

NextEra Energy Inc. – Key information dashboard

Electricité de France SA – Key information dashboard

Enel Spa – Key information dashboard

US category spend (2019-2024)

Category pricing dynamics

Supplier cost breakup

Supplier margin analysis

Margin analysis across supply chain

Cost drivers

Volume drivers

Procurement excellence summary: Impact on category

Supplier relationship management

Strategic sourcing and category management

Technology-facilitated procurement

Procurement best practices dashboard

Supplier operational capability matrix

Supplier positioning matrix

Risk management matrix

Category definition

Category nuances

Importance of category relative to other categories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inq79o
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005503/en/

