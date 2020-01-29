15:42 | 29.01.2020

About Electric Utilities Market

Electric utilities are organizations that deal with electricity generation, transmission, and distribution for sales in regional markets. These organizations are engaged in some or all parts of the operation. The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the increase in the demand for off-grid systems and the need to upgrade the existing electric utility infrastructure, along with investments in communication network upgrades to improve power quality and reliability.

Covered in this report

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Electric Utilities Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices. The report, Global Electric Utilities Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Category driver

Increase in renewable energy spend

Category management strategy

Evaluate cost-control initiatives undertaken by suppliers

Procurement best practices

Engage with suppliers who have high plant utilization rate

Key questions answered in this report

What are the market dynamics? What are the key market trends? What are the category growth drivers? What are the constraints on category growth? Who are the suppliers in this market? What are the demand-supply shifts? What are the major category requirements? What are the procurement best practices in this market?

Key Topics Covered: PART 01: Executive Summary PART 02: Market Insights

Global category spend Category spend growth Spend segmentation by region Regional spend dynamics Regional influence on global spend Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

PART 03: Category Pricing Insights

Pricing outlook Supplier cost structure Outlook for input costs Total cost of ownership analysis Overview of pricing models Comparison of pricing models Supply chain margins Cost drivers impacting pricing Volume drivers impacting pricing

PART 04: Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier side levers Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

PART 05: Best Practices

Innovation and success stories Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Sustainability practices

PART 06: Category Ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers Competitiveness index for suppliers Buyer power Supplier power Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Buyer ecosystem Supplier ecosystem

PART 07: Category Management Strategy

Category management objectives Supplier and buyer KPIs Outsourcing category management activities Risk management

PART 08: Category Management Enablers

Procurement organization Category enablers

PART 09: Suppliers Selection

RFx essentials Supplier selection criteria Service level agreement Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

PART 10: Suppliers Under Coverage

Overview Supplier positioning Profile: Duke Energy Corp. Profile: ENGIE SA Profile: National Grid Plc Profile: NextEra Energy Inc. Profile: Electricité de France SA Profile: Enel Spa

PART 11: US Market Insights

Category spend in US Price outlook Supplier cost structure in US Margins of suppliers in US Category cost drivers Category volume drivers Overview of best practices in US Procurement best practices in US US supply market overview Supplier positioning for US Regional category risks

PART 12: Category Definition

Category hierarchy Category scope Category map

PART 13: Appendix

List of abbreviations Key Notes Global category spend (2019-2024) Category spend growth (2019-2024) Regional split of spend Regional comparison Comparison of category maturity across regions Regional spend opportunity for suppliers (2019-2024) Category pricing dynamics Supplier cost breakup Input cost dynamics Total cost of ownership model Benefit comparison of pricing models Pricing models – Comparison matrix Supplier margin analysis Margin analysis across supply chain Cost drivers Volume drivers Cost-saving opportunities: Supply-side levers Cost-saving opportunities: Demand-side levers Cost-saving opportunity matrix Negotiation grid Innovation and success stories Procurement excellence summary: Impact on the category Supplier relationship management metrics Strategic sourcing and category management metrics Technology-facilitated procurement metrics Procurement best practices dashboard Sustainability practices: Impact on the category Sustainability best practices Market environment score Market competitiveness score Buyer power score Supplier power score Ease of market entry score Ease of substitution score Buyer ecosystem: Outlook Supplier ecosystem: Outlook Ecosystem disruption threats Key category management objectives Supplier KPI dashboard Buyer KPI dashboard Category management enablers Risk management matrix Procurement model Category enablers: Technology RFx questions Phase I RFI considerations SLA terms Supplier performance benchmarking criteria Supplier operational capability matrix Supplier positioning matrix Duke Energy Corp. – Key information dashboard ENGIE SA – Key information dashboard National Grid Plc – Key information dashboard NextEra Energy Inc. – Key information dashboard Electricité de France SA – Key information dashboard Enel Spa – Key information dashboard US category spend (2019-2024) Category pricing dynamics Supplier cost breakup Supplier margin analysis Margin analysis across supply chain Cost drivers Volume drivers Procurement excellence summary: Impact on category Supplier relationship management Strategic sourcing and category management Technology-facilitated procurement Procurement best practices dashboard Supplier operational capability matrix Supplier positioning matrix Risk management matrix Category definition Category nuances Importance of category relative to other categories For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inq79o

