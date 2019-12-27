ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
16:15 | 27.12.2019
Global Electrical Enclosure Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Electrical Enclosure – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Electrical Enclosure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%.

Metallic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Metallic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Metallic will reach a market size of US$138.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$858 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
ABB Limited

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products, Inc.

APX Enclosures, Inc.

Atlas Precision Sheet Metal Solutions

Attabox LLC

Austin Electrical Enclosures

AZZ, Inc.

B&R Enclosures Pty. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Eldon Holding AB

Emerson Electric Co.

Fibox Oy AB

Hammond Manufacturing Ltd.

Hubbell Inc.

Legrand

nVent Electric plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Saginaw Control and Engineering

Schneider Electric SE (France).
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electrical Enclosure: An Introduction

Electrical Enclosures Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market

Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment

Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Wall Mounted (Mounting) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Floor Mounted (Mounting) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and Enhanced Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment Drive Demand for Electrical Enclosures

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market

Global Change in Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18

Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for the Period 2011-2017 and 2018-2023

Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy Applications

Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to Ensure Safety of Equipment

UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for Enclosures in the US and Canada

Sample Testing & Evaluation

Simplifying Certification Process

Securing FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition

Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities

Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings

Oil & Gas Industry: Need for Explosion-Proof Enclosures

Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural Farming Sector

NEMA Ratings for Electrical Enclosures

Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures

Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and Waterproof Enclosures

Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic Enclosures

Mining Industry: Focus on Non-Metallic Enclosures

Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor Applications

Metal, Thermoplastic and Fiberglass: The Primary Materials for Electrical Enclosures

Plastic Enclosures Vs Steel Enclosures

Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures: High Significance in Corrosive Applications

Fiberglass Enclosures vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review

Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular Design Enclosures

Best Materials for Modular Electrical Cabinets

NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical Manufacturers

A Review of Various NEMA Ratings for Enclosures

NEMA 3R Enclosures Hold an Edge for Outdoor Applications

NEMA 3R Enclosures Not Suitable for Outdoor Applications that are Hazardous

Innovations & Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electrical Enclosure Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electrical Enclosure Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwd6ab
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191227005196/en/

