16:15 | 27.12.2019

Global Electrical Enclosure Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Electrical Enclosure – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Electrical Enclosure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Metallic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Metallic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Metallic will reach a market size of US$138.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$858 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

ABB Limited Adalet Allied Moulded Products, Inc. APX Enclosures, Inc. Atlas Precision Sheet Metal Solutions Attabox LLC Austin Electrical Enclosures AZZ, Inc. B&R Enclosures Pty. Ltd. Eaton Corporation Eldon Holding AB Emerson Electric Co. Fibox Oy AB Hammond Manufacturing Ltd. Hubbell Inc. Legrand nVent Electric plc Rittal GmbH & Co. KG Saginaw Control and Engineering Schneider Electric SE (France).

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGYII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW Electrical Enclosure: An Introduction Electrical Enclosures Market: Current Scenario and Outlook Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment Wall Mounted (Mounting) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025 Floor Mounted (Mounting) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and Enhanced Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment Drive Demand for Electrical Enclosures Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050 Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50 Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market Global Change in Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18 Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for the Period 2011-2017 and 2018-2023 Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy Applications Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to Ensure Safety of Equipment UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for Enclosures in the US and Canada Sample Testing & Evaluation Simplifying Certification Process Securing FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings Oil & Gas Industry: Need for Explosion-Proof Enclosures Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural Farming Sector NEMA Ratings for Electrical Enclosures Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and Waterproof Enclosures Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic Enclosures Mining Industry: Focus on Non-Metallic Enclosures Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor Applications Metal, Thermoplastic and Fiberglass: The Primary Materials for Electrical Enclosures Plastic Enclosures Vs Steel Enclosures Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures: High Significance in Corrosive Applications Fiberglass Enclosures vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular Design Enclosures Best Materials for Modular Electrical Cabinets NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical Manufacturers A Review of Various NEMA Ratings for Enclosures NEMA 3R Enclosures Hold an Edge for Outdoor Applications NEMA 3R Enclosures Not Suitable for Outdoor Applications that are Hazardous Innovations & Advancements 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Electrical Enclosure Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Electrical Enclosure Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

