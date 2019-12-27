|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:15 | 27.12.2019
Global Electrical Enclosure Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Electrical Enclosure – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Electrical Enclosure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%.
Metallic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Metallic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$61.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Metallic will reach a market size of US$138.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$858 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Adalet
Allied Moulded Products, Inc.
APX Enclosures, Inc.
Atlas Precision Sheet Metal Solutions
Attabox LLC
Austin Electrical Enclosures
AZZ, Inc.
B&R Enclosures Pty. Ltd.
Eaton Corporation
Eldon Holding AB
Emerson Electric Co.
Fibox Oy AB
Hammond Manufacturing Ltd.
Hubbell Inc.
Legrand
nVent Electric plc
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
Saginaw Control and Engineering
Schneider Electric SE (France).
Electrical Enclosure: An Introduction
Electrical Enclosures Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
Power Generation & Distribution: The Major End-Use Market
Non-Metallic Enclosures: The Largest Segment
Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electrical Enclosure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Wall Mounted (Mounting) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Floor Mounted (Mounting) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Electricity Demand, Expanding Power Infrastructure and Enhanced Focus on Safety of Electrical Equipment Drive Demand for Electrical Enclosures
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Electrical Enclosures Market
Global Change in Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18
Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for the Period 2011-2017 and 2018-2023
Non-Metallic Enclosures: Ideal for Use in Renewable Energy Applications
Enclosure Standards for Electrical Industry: Essential to Ensure Safety of Equipment
UL Releases New FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition Certification for Enclosures in the US and Canada
Sample Testing & Evaluation
Simplifying Certification Process
Securing FTTA2/FTTA8 Recognition
Safety Emerges as a Prime Factor Fueling Adoption of Electrical Enclosures in Industrial Facilities
Explosion-Proof Enclosures Vital for Industrial Settings
Oil & Gas Industry: Need for Explosion-Proof Enclosures
Rising Importance of Electrical Enclosures for Agricultural Farming Sector
NEMA Ratings for Electrical Enclosures
Mounting Types for Agricultural Electrical Enclosures
Protecting Electronic Devices: Focus on Developing Rugged and Waterproof Enclosures
Food & Beverage Industry Gives Rise to Demand for Hygienic Enclosures
Mining Industry: Focus on Non-Metallic Enclosures
Shift towards Industry 4.0 and IIoT Presents Demand Potential for Electrical Enclosures in IIoT and Smart Sensor Applications
Metal, Thermoplastic and Fiberglass: The Primary Materials for Electrical Enclosures
Plastic Enclosures Vs Steel Enclosures
Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures: High Significance in Corrosive Applications
Fiberglass Enclosures vs. Polycarbonate Enclosures: A Review
Flexibility and Reduced Footprint Drive Demand for Modular Design Enclosures
Best Materials for Modular Electrical Cabinets
NEMA Enclosures: The Industry Standard for Electrical Manufacturers
A Review of Various NEMA Ratings for Enclosures
NEMA 3R Enclosures Hold an Edge for Outdoor Applications
NEMA 3R Enclosures Not Suitable for Outdoor Applications that are Hazardous
Innovations & Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electrical Enclosure Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electrical Enclosure Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2019 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer