Global Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market, 2020-2025: Continued Growth Driven by Safety Systems in the Marine, Oil & Gas, Hospitals and Lab Industries – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global emergency escape breathing device market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019. An emergency escape breathing device is a lifesaving appliance which is used for escaping an area with hazardous conditions such as fire, smoke, poisonous gases, biological hazards, and unsafe industrial and marine environments. The device is generally used for quick escape from a situation wherein the individual must swiftly vacate his immediate surroundings with the device usage time of up to 15 minutes. EEBDs are perfectly adapted to confined spaces, marine, industrial and oil and gas applications. It can be quickly operated as it is specially constructed to provide airflow automatically as soon as the bag is opened. With rapid technological advancements and product innovations, the market for emergency escape breathing devices has gained traction across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for advanced safety systems for industries such as marine, oil and gas, hospitals and labs, etc., is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. The growing concerns about the installation of safety equipment on ships, safety compliance, crew safety training, the latest safety regulations, and proper training to the crew and marine officials will impact the enhancement of safety measures taken on ships, which is further propelling the market growth of emergency escape breathing devices. Furthermore, presence of key vendors across the globe such as Drager, 3M Scott Safety, MSA, Honeywell, etc. are continuously expanding their product portfolio and introducing several safety features such as enhanced support for vessels and ships in emergency and daily operations backed by supportive government regulations is escalating the market demand for EEBD. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global emergency escape breathing device market to continue its double digit growth during 2020-2025.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global emergency escape breathing device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets in the global emergency escape breathing device industry? What is the breakup of the market based on the product type? What is the breakup of the market based on the end users? What are the various stages in the value chain of the global emergency escape breathing device industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global emergency escape breathing device industry? What is the structure of the global emergency escape breathing device industry and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the global emergency escape breathing device industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction

4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market

5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Air Supplying Breathing Apparatus 6.1.1 Market Trend 6.1.2 Market Forecast 6.2 Air Purifying Breathing Apparatus 6.2.1 Market Trend 6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End Users

7.1 Marine Sector 7.1.1 Market Trend 7.1.2 Marine Sector Breakup by Vessel Type 7.1.2.1 Middle Vessels 7.1.2.2 Small Vessels 7.1.2.3 Large Vessels 7.1.2.4 Very Large Vessels 7.2 Oil and Gas Sector 7.3 Others

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific 8.1.1 Market Trends 8.1.2 Market Forecast 8.2 Europe 8.3 North America 8.4 Middle East and Africa 8.5 Latin America

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview 9.2 Strengths 9.3 Weakness 9.4 Opportunities 9.5 Threats

10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Overview 10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 10.4 Degree of Rivalry 10.5 Threat of New Entrants 10.6 Threat of Substitutes

11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Procurement 11.2 Design 11.3 Manufacturing 11.4 Distributors 11.5 End-Users

12 Codes and Standards 13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure 13.2 List of Key Players 13.3 Key Player Profiles 13.3.1 MSA Safety Incorporated 13.3.2 3M Scott Fire & Safety 13.3.3 Honeywell International Inc. 13.3.4 Drger 13.3.5 Interspiro AB 13.3.6 Cam Lock Ltd. 13.3.7 Shigematsu Works Co., Ltd 13.3.8 Avon Protection 13.3.9 Koken Ltd. 13.3.10 Matisec For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md5w26

