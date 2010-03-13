|
Global Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market, 2020-2025: Continued Growth Driven by Safety Systems in the Marine, Oil & Gas, Hospitals and Lab Industries – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Emergency Escape Breathing Device Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global emergency escape breathing device market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019.
An emergency escape breathing device is a lifesaving appliance which is used for escaping an area with hazardous conditions such as fire, smoke, poisonous gases, biological hazards, and unsafe industrial and marine environments. The device is generally used for quick escape from a situation wherein the individual must swiftly vacate his immediate surroundings with the device usage time of up to 15 minutes. EEBDs are perfectly adapted to confined spaces, marine, industrial and oil and gas applications. It can be quickly operated as it is specially constructed to provide airflow automatically as soon as the bag is opened.
With rapid technological advancements and product innovations, the market for emergency escape breathing devices has gained traction across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for advanced safety systems for industries such as marine, oil and gas, hospitals and labs, etc., is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. The growing concerns about the installation of safety equipment on ships, safety compliance, crew safety training, the latest safety regulations, and proper training to the crew and marine officials will impact the enhancement of safety measures taken on ships, which is further propelling the market growth of emergency escape breathing devices.
Furthermore, presence of key vendors across the globe such as Drager, 3M Scott Safety, MSA, Honeywell, etc. are continuously expanding their product portfolio and introducing several safety features such as enhanced support for vessels and ships in emergency and daily operations backed by supportive government regulations is escalating the market demand for EEBD. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global emergency escape breathing device market to continue its double digit growth during 2020-2025.
What are the key regional markets in the global emergency escape breathing device industry?
What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end users?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the global emergency escape breathing device industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global emergency escape breathing device industry?
What is the structure of the global emergency escape breathing device industry and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the global emergency escape breathing device industry?
