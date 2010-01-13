16:27 | 05.02.2020

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 10.4% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report: By Technology, Application, Distribution Channel, End – User, Geographical Outlook – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The energy-based aesthetic devices market reached a value of $2.6 billion in 2018, and it is predicted to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019-2024 (forecast period). The various factors driving the growth of the market are the surging geriatric population, rising awareness about the safety and advantages of such devices, and inclination toward minimally invasive treatments. Energy-based aesthetic devices use plasma, laser, radiofrequency, intense pulsed light (IPL), and other forms of light, heat, or sound energies to perform fast, virtually painless, non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments. When distribution channel is taken into consideration, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is classified into direct and indirect. Of these, the larger market share (65.2%) was held by the indirect distribution channel in 2018, primarily due to the increasing trend of online shopping, specifically for home-use aesthetic products. The indirect classification is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Indirect distribution channels include retailers, online websites, and wholesalers. A key trend in the energy-based aesthetic devices market is the increasing popularity of home-use devices. Due to the growing adoption of these devices, manufacturers are focusing toward developing easy-to-use and less expensive products which can be used at home without any technical expertise. For example, the ultrasound-based devices used for skin rejuvenation are also being used for removing dirt and impurities from the face. Technical advancements like this are currently trending in the industry and attracting a large consumer base toward these devices, which is positively impacting the market. The increasing inclination toward minimally invasive treatments is leading to the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market. A report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) stated that in 2014, approximately 14 million minimally invasive cosmetic treatments were performed in the U.S. Moreover, surgical cosmetic procedures are not cost-efficient and can be medically unsafe, resulting in various side-effects. Since energy-based aesthetic devices have led to the betterment of minimally invasive procedures, their demand is increasing significantly. Another key factor driving the growth of the energy-based aesthetic devices market is the rising awareness regarding the safety and advantages of such devices. The several advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices include quick recovery, fewer side-effects, minimal skin invasion, and lesser discomfort as compared to conventional surgical methods, which are painful and costly. Owing to these advantages, energy-based aesthetic devices are being adopted increasingly. For example, laser skin tightening is a method that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the reduction of wrinkles, fine lines, and skin laxity. Hence, due to the increasing awareness about the advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices and growing preference toward minimally invasive treatments, the market is growing considerably.

