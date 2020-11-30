12:01 | 30.11.2020

Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2025: Increasing Focus on Durable, Efficient Systems Impels Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting System Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Energy Harvesting Systems – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global market for Energy Harvesting System is projected to reach US$651.5 million by 2025, driven by the growing appreciation of the need to reduce and reuse resources to ease the environmental burden and manage climate change challenges. Energy efficiency is the most important way to tackle climate change and meet sustainable development goals (SDGs). With global energy supply under stress, it’s time to capture and reuse wasted energy. All energy related activities such as cooking, heating, cooling, lighting, transportation results in energy wastages. Energy harvesting offers an innovative way to capture energy wasted during primary energy output. Innovations are underway to develop energy harvesting equipment capable of capturing energy lost in each activity to enhance efficiency of non-sustainable systems. Examples include regenerative braking in cars, dynamic Thermoelectric Generators (TEGs) to reuse energy in smart phones, capturing heat from hot water from heat exchangers in a process plants etc. Energy harvesting systems depend on transducers, energy storage and power management devices for harvesting and storing the energy. Transducers or harvesters collect and convert energy from a source into electricity. Standard transducers feature photovoltaic cells for light, thermoelectric components for heat, inductive components for magnetic, RF for radio frequency and piezoelectric parts for vibrations or kinetic energy. The main energy storage components used in energy harvesting systems are batteries and super-capacitors. On the other hand, power management components condition electricity into appropriate for proper usage. Typical conditioners represent regulators or sophisticated control circuits capable of running the power on the basis of power requirements and available power. Energy harvesting power management ICs are an integral component of energy harvesting systems. These devices receive low, intermittent energy produced by energy harvesting systems and transform it for storage into dedicated storage devices that can be batteries, capacitors and super-capacitors. The stored energy can be used for powering intended devices with low power requirements. Energy harvesting power management ICs manage power outflow from storage devices and prevent energy usage by a device when it is below the threshold value. Energy harvesting systems leverage ambient light, vibration, motion, electromagnetic radiation or thermal gradients to generate power that can be used by electronic devices. These systems rely on energy storage systems to ensure power delivery when the electricity can’t be produced. These applications often involve the use of rechargeable batteries, also termed as secondary cells. These batteries feature specific rechargeable chemistry like lithium-polymer, nickel-cadmium, or solid-state thin films. The cell chemistry directly influences battery performance limits and metrics. The potential use of free mechanical vibration to power self-sustained wireless electronics, portable devices and remote sensors has established energy harvesting an interesting domain. Researchers are focusing on variable capacitance by using motion of dielectric or water and conductive like mercury droplets to efficiently harvest energy. Ongoing developments in this direction are anticipated to enable researchers to effectively use droplets for harvesting energy.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Ltd. Advanced Linear Devices, Inc. Analog Devices, Inc. Bionic Power Inc. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. EnOcean GmbH Fujitsu Limited Maxim Integrated, Inc. Mide Technology Corporation Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc. Powercast Corporation STMicroelectronics N. V. Texas Instruments, Inc. Voltree Power, Inc. Wireless Sensor Solutions LLC.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Energy Harvesting to Reap ‘Waste’ Energy for Energy Security Materials Used for Energy Harvesting Advantages and Applications of Energy Harvesting Technology Key Components Energy Harvesting Power Management ICs for Energy Harvesting Systems Rechargeable Batteries for Storage of Harvested Energy Use of Dielectric and Conductive Droplets to Enable Energy Harvesting Biopolymer Nanocomposites for Thermoelectric and Piezoelectric Devices Researchers Explore CMOS Solution for RF Energy Harvesting Potential to Change Realm of Energy Generation to Boost Energy Harvesting System Market Recent Market Activity Notable Market Trends Transducers Hold Major Revenue Share Vibration Energy Harvesting System Market Driven by Robust Demand for Energy-Efficient and Portable Systems Building & Home Automation Remains Primary Application The US and China to Witness Phenomenal Growth Demand for Energy-Efficient and Durable Systems to Drive Market Growth Increasing Focus on Durable, Efficient Systems Impels Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting System Market Competitive Landscape Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Power Efficient, Durable and Safe Systems Drive the Energy Harvesting System Market Intensified Adoption of IoT and Big Data Augurs Well for the Market Use of Sensors and Motion Energy Harvesters Complements Battery Power in Wearable Electronics Wearable Electronics Market in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 & 2025 Energy Harvesting and Wireless Charging Techniques A Peek into IoT Applications/Devices Suitable for Use Energy Harvesting Sources Rising Need for Dependence on Fossil Fuels Drives Growth in Energy Harvesting System Market Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040 Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries Reduction in Carbon Footprints Leads to Growth in Energy Harvesting Market from Renewable Sources Growing Number of Smart Homes and Smart Cities Necessitate Energy Harvesting Capabilities Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019 Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Energy Harvesting System: Percentage Breakdown of Global Smart Home Market by Technology for the 2018 and 2022 Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024 Widespread Implementation of IoT Devices in Energy Harvesting Technology for Building and Home Automation Home Automation Global Market in US$ Million by Geographic Region: 2020 & 2024 Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023 Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need for Energy Harvesting System Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018 Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Ballooning Global Population World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050 Rapid Increase in Urban Dwellers World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050 Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Energy Harvesting System Market Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

