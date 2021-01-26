|
15:50 | 26.01.2021
Global Energy Retrofit Systems Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trends and Drivers – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Energy Retrofit Systems – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
HVAC Retrofit System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.8% CAGR and reach US$86.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LED Retrofit Lighting segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Ameresco, Inc.
Chevron Corporation
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Eaton Corporation PLC
Johnson Controls International PLC
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
Schneider Electric SA
Trane, Inc.
Energy Retrofit Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7jfi9
