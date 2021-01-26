15:50 | 26.01.2021

Global Energy Retrofit Systems Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trends and Drivers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Energy Retrofit Systems – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Energy Retrofit Systems Market to Reach $185.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Energy Retrofit Systems, estimated at US$84.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$185.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. HVAC Retrofit System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.8% CAGR and reach US$86.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LED Retrofit Lighting segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR

The Energy Retrofit Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.

Other Products Segment to Record 10.6% CAGR

In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AECOM Ameresco, Inc. Chevron Corporation Daikin Industries Ltd. Eaton Corporation PLC Johnson Controls International PLC Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Schneider Electric SA Trane, Inc.

