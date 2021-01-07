14:18 | 07.01.2021

Global Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Impacts, Growth and Changes – Forecast to 2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market. Major players in the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market are Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, Wildlife Conservation Society, Oceana, Conservation International, National Audubon Society, Jane Goodall Institute and Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. The global environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market is expected to decline from $22.23 billion in 2019 to $22.16 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.30%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and is harming efforts to prevent biodiversity loss worldwide. The market is then expected to recover and reach $25.95 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.40%. The market for the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations consist of sales of environment, conservation, and wildlife services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in promoting the preservation and protection of the environment and wildlife. These organizations address issues related to air and water management, global warming, and natural resources. The market consists of revenue generated by organizations from providing these services. The growing technological advancement in the conservation of wildlife is shaping the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. Major organizations are focusing on creating innovative technology solutions for the environmental, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. For instance, in 2019, Resolve, the conservation nonprofit organization, developed an AI-powered camera system called TrailGuard AI, which is powered by Intel’s Movidius technology, to address the issues of poaching in The Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, which is spread over a vast area. This device helps identify humans, animals, and vehicles with high accuracy by using its deep neural network algorithms, and alerts park rangers by allowing them to respond before poachers can strike. The environment, conservation and wildlife organizations market covered in this report is segmented by type into land resources conservation; natural resource conservation; wildlife preservation and protection; energy conservation and development; environmental beautification; forest resources; wildlife sanctuaries; botanical gardens; native plant societies; others. The growing concern on the extinction of species is driving the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. The wildlife conservation organizations are collaborating with local governments, businesses, and individuals to preserve and save biodiversity. These organizations are funded by foundations, individuals, and corporates in several ways. In 2019, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) stated that 28,338 out of 105,732 species included in the assessment are threatened with extinction. In 2018, WHO stated that 250,000 additional deaths are expected due to climatic changes between 2030 and 2050. Several organizations and individuals are donating to save and preserve the natural habitat. In February 2020, Jeff Bezos from Amazon announced plans to donate $10 billion to support a global initiative that will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs to protect the planet. Similarly, in January 2019, Hansjorg Wyss donated $1 billion for Hansjorg ocean conservation around the world. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Market Characteristics 3. Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Historic Market, 2015 – 2019, $ Billion 3.1.1. Drivers of the Market 3.1.2. Restraints on the Market 3.2. Global Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Forecast Market, 2019 – 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 3.2.1. Drivers of the Market 3.2.2. Restraints on the Market

4. Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Land Resources Conservation Natural Resource Conservation Wildlife Preservation and Protection Energy Conservation and Development Environmental Beautification Forest Resources Wildlife Sanctuaries Botanical Gardens Native Plant Societies Others

5. Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2. Global Environment, Conservation and Wildlife Organizations Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Nature Conservancy World Wildlife Fund Natural Resources Defense Council Sierra Club Wildlife Conservation Society Oceana Conservation International National Audubon Society Jane Goodall Institute Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Jane Goodall Foundation Defenders of Wildlife Gorilla Doctors Earth System Governance Project (ESGP) Global Environment Facility (GEF) Global Green Growth Institute KIMO (Local Authorities International Environmental Organisation) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) World Nature Organization (WNO) World Food Programme International Whaling Organization Bio-carbon Fund initiative Arctic Council American Bird Conservancy (Abc) Fin Free International Fund For Animal Welfare (Ifaw) National Wildlife Federation (Nwf) For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvt5p1

