20:23 | 23.12.2019

Global Farm Equipment Market Analysis Report, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Farm Equipment Market – Forecasts from 2019 to 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global farm equipment market is expected to reach US$149,733.538 million by 2024 from US$128,449.497 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 2.59%. Farm equipment are used in the production, harvesting, and care of agriculture or farm produce. These equipment help in reducing the dependency on labor, improving crop quality, and reducing the time for agricultural work. The increasing automation in the field of agriculture and farming along with the support from various governments is driving the market for farm equipment. The growing population is attributing the market growth too since it leads to an increase in the demand for food. Additionally, the scarcity of skilled labor in the agriculture and farming sector is also supporting the market demand. Furthermore, the increasing research and development for technological advancement in the farm equipment are also augmenting the market growth to continue in the forecasted period. However, the high cost of equipment and the growing market for used/second-hand equipment is a restraint in the growth of the market.

Unique reasons to buy global farm equipment market report:

1. In-depth analysis with sufficient data points and references included. 2. Best possible insights in addition to detailed analysis of drivers and restraints. 3. Comparison between the market players and in-depth analysis of their strategies through competitive benchmarking. 4. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. 5. Global farm equipment market the latest developments and opportunities in all geographical regions. 6. Identifies prospective opportunities for growth and the countries with maximum attractiveness over the forecast period. 7. The report can also be provided in both PowerPoint and Portable Document Formats depending upon the request.

Scope of research of global farm equipment market:

1. The forecast period is from 2019 to 2024 with 2018 as the base year. 2. Nearly twenty-eight countries are covered across five regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. 3. Leading industry trends and regulations, key business opportunities, drivers and restraints at the global and regional level. 4. Strategies of the key players in analyzing the competitive benchmarking are provided in the report. 5. Corporate profiles of leading players along with their financial profiles across regions and industry verticals can be provided on customization requests.

Key Topics Covered 1. INTRODUCTION 2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design 2.2. Secondary Sources

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation 4.2. Market Drivers 4.3. Market Restraints 4.4. Market Opportunities 4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers 4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants 4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes 4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry 4.6. Life Cycle Analysis – Regional Snapshot 4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. FARM EQUIPMENT MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Combines 5.2. Plows 5.3. Sprayers 5.4. Planters 5.5. Others

6. FARM EQUIPMENT MARKET BY FUNCTION

6.1. Plowing & Cultivation 6.2. Sowing & Planting 6.3. Plant protection & Fertilizing 6.4. Harvesting & Threshing

7. FARM EQUIPMENT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America 7.1.1. USA 7.1.2. Canada 7.1.3. Mexico 7.2. South America 7.2.1. Brazil 7.2.2. Argentina 7.2.3. Columbia 7.2.4. Peru 7.2.5. Chile 7.2.6. Others 7.3. Europe 7.3.1. United Kingdom 7.3.2. Germany 7.3.3. France 7.3.4. Spain 7.3.5. Russia 7.3.6. Poland 7.3.7. Sweden 7.3.8. Netherlands 7.3.9. Others 7.4. Middle East and Africa 7.4.1. Israel 7.4.2. Saudi Arabia 7.4.3. UAE 7.4.4. South Africa 7.4.5. Egypt 7.4.6. Nigeria 7.4.7. Others 7.5. Asia Pacific 7.5.1. China 7.5.2. Japan 7.5.3. South Korea 7.5.4. India 7.5.5. Australia 7.5.6. Indonesia 7.5.7. Others

8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis 8.2. Strategies of Key Players 8.3. Recent Investments and Deals

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. John Deere 9.2. CNH Industrial 9.3. Mahindra & Mahindra 9.4. Escorts Ltd. 9.5. Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited 9.6. Sonalika Group 9.7. Tong Yang Moolsan (TYM) 9.8. Exel Industries 9.9. Bucher Industries For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrasox

