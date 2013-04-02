12:47 | 29.12.2020

Global Farm Tractor Market Outlook to 2027: Focus on Spraying, Ploughing/Plowing & Cultivating, Planting & Fertilizing, Haying & Harvesting – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Farm Tractor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Global Farm Tractor market accounted for $9.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rapid urbanization, increasing mechanization in the agriculture industry, and the growing demand for food products. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market. Farm tractors are the vehicles specialized in pulling farm implements and helping in a better yield of agriculture output. These are widely used in farming and agriculture to improve agricultural productivity by performing ploughing, hauling and harvesting. By power output type, the 31Hp-100 Hp segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its extensive use in the majority of the regions around the globe. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing agricultural activities in countries like China and India. Some of the key players in Farm Tractor Market include AGCO Corporation, Argo Tractors S.p.A., Caterpillar, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Escorts Group, International Tractors Limited, JCB, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Massey Ferguson Limited, SDF Group, Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG, TAFE, and Yanmar Co.

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc. Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface

2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Drive Type

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Two-wheel Drive (2WD) 5.3 Four-wheel Drive (4WD)

6 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Mode of Operation

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Manual Tractor 6.3 Driverless Tractor 6.3.1 Autonomous 6.3.2 Semi-Autonomous

7 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Gasoline and Diesel 7.3 Electric

8 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Power Output Type

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Above 300Hp 8.3 201Hp-300Hp 8.4 101Hp-200Hp 8.5 31Hp-100 Hp 8.6 &lessThan; 30 Hp

9 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Wheel Tractor 9.3 Crawler Tractor

10 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Design Type

10.1 Introduction 10.2 Tractor without CAB 10.3 Tractor with CAB

11 Global Farm Tractor Market, By System Type

11.1 Introduction 11.2 Without Loaders 11.3 Front Loaders 11.4 Backhoe Loaders

12 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction 12.2 Spraying 12.3 Ploughing/Plowing & Cultivating 12.4 Planting & Fertilizing 12.5 Haying 12.6 Harvesting

13 Global Farm Tractor Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction 13.2 North America 13.2.1 US 13.2.2 Canada 13.2.3 Mexico 13.3 Europe 13.3.1 Germany 13.3.2 UK 13.3.3 Italy 13.3.4 France 13.3.5 Spain 13.3.6 Rest of Europe 13.4 Asia Pacific 13.4.1 Japan 13.4.2 China 13.4.3 India 13.4.4 Australia 13.4.5 New Zealand 13.4.6 South Korea 13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 13.5 South America 13.5.1 Argentina 13.5.2 Brazil 13.5.3 Chile 13.5.4 Rest of South America 13.6 Middle East & Africa 13.6.1 Saudi Arabia 13.6.2 UAE 13.6.3 Qatar 13.6.4 South Africa 13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 14.3 New Product Launch 14.4 Expansions 14.5 Other Key Strategies

15 Company Profiling

15.1 AGCO Corporation 15.2 Argo Tractors S.p.A. 15.3 Caterpillar 15.4 CLAAS Group 15.5 CNH Industrial 15.6 Deere & Company 15.7 Escorts Group 15.8 International Tractors Limited 15.9 JCB 15.10 Kubota Corporation 15.11 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited 15.12 Massey Ferguson Limited 15.13 SDF Group 15.14 Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG 15.15 TAFE 15.16 Yanmar Co. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/290ts6

