ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:47 | 17.08.2020
Global Feed Processing Machinery Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Feed Processing Machinery – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Pelleting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mixing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
B.K. Allied Industries
Bratney Companies
CFC Tech Services, Inc.
Dinnissen BV
Elko Nagel Mecan-Systeme GmbH
Famsun
Henan Longchang Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd
HET Feed Machinery
Menci & C. S.P.A
Schenck Process Holding GmbH
Shanghai Zhengchang International Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd.
Statec Binder GmbH
Tapco Inc.
Feed Processing Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmsxud
