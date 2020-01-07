4:00 | 07.01.2020

Technavio has been monitoring the global feed yeast market since 2019,

and the market is poised to grow by USD 558.26 million during 2020-2024,

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global feed yeast market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire) Read the 147-page report with TOC on “Feed Yeast Market Analysis

Report by Product (poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and others),

Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the

Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.

The need for feed additives due to the growing disease outbreak in

livestock drives the market. Demand for meat and poultry is anticipated

to boost the growth of the feed yeast market as well. Disease outbreak in animals negatively impacts the production and

consumption of livestock products across the world, leading to a

significant loss of investment. This is driving end-users in the

livestock industry to increase the use of feed additives such as

vitamins, enzymes, yeast, and probiotics to prevent disease outbreaks in

livestock. For instance, the use of feed yeast, such as Saccharomyces

Cerevisiae, reduces diarrhea in calves. Therefore, the growing incidence

of disease outbreaks is expected to drive the demand for additives such

as feed yeast during the forecast period.

Alltech Inc. operates the business across segments such as Animal

Nutrition & Health, Crop Science, and Food and Beverage. The company

offers a wide range of feed yeast products under the brand, Yea-Sacc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates the business across various segments

such as Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and

Other. The company offers feed yeast under its brand, CitriStim.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc owns and operates the business across

various segments such as Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and

Retail. The company offers feed yeast under the brand, Ohly.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. owns and operates the business across various segments such

as Animal Nutrition & Protein, Food Ingredients & Applications,

Origination & Processing, and Industrial & Financial Services. The

company offers feed yeast under the brand, PROMOTE.

ForFarmers NV

ForFarmers NV owns and operates the business across segments such as The

Netherlands, Germany/Belgium/Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company

offers feed yeast under the brand, Levucell.

Poultry Ruminant Swine Aquaculture Others

APAC Europe MEA North America South America

