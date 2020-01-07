|
4:00 | 07.01.2020
Global Feed Yeast Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alltech Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland Co. | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the global feed yeast market since 2019,
and the market is poised to grow by USD 558.26 million during 2020-2024,
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005643/en/
Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global feed yeast market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire) Read the 147-page report with TOC on “Feed Yeast Market Analysis
Report by Product (poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and others),
Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the
Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.
The need for feed additives due to the growing disease outbreak in
livestock drives the market. Demand for meat and poultry is anticipated
to boost the growth of the feed yeast market as well.
Disease outbreak in animals negatively impacts the production and
consumption of livestock products across the world, leading to a
significant loss of investment. This is driving end-users in the
livestock industry to increase the use of feed additives such as
vitamins, enzymes, yeast, and probiotics to prevent disease outbreaks in
livestock. For instance, the use of feed yeast, such as Saccharomyces
Cerevisiae, reduces diarrhea in calves. Therefore, the growing incidence
of disease outbreaks is expected to drive the demand for additives such
as feed yeast during the forecast period.
Major Five Feed Yeast Companies:Alltech Inc.
Alltech Inc. operates the business across segments such as Animal
Nutrition & Health, Crop Science, and Food and Beverage. The company
offers a wide range of feed yeast products under the brand, Yea-Sacc.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates the business across various segments
such as Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and
Other. The company offers feed yeast under its brand, CitriStim.
Associated British Foods Plc
Associated British Foods Plc owns and operates the business across
various segments such as Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and
Retail. The company offers feed yeast under the brand, Ohly.
Cargill Inc.
Cargill Inc. owns and operates the business across various segments such
as Animal Nutrition & Protein, Food Ingredients & Applications,
Origination & Processing, and Industrial & Financial Services. The
company offers feed yeast under the brand, PROMOTE.
ForFarmers NV
ForFarmers NV owns and operates the business across segments such as The
Netherlands, Germany/Belgium/Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company
offers feed yeast under the brand, Levucell.
SUBSCRIPTION platformFeed Yeast Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2024)
Poultry
Ruminant
Swine
Aquaculture
Others
