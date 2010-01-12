12:51 | 18.08.2020

Global Flame Detector Market and COVID-19 Impact – Forecast to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Flame Detector Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Product (Single UC, Single IR, Dual UV/IR, Triple IR, Multi IR), Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global flame detector market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2026. Key players operating in the flame detector market are Johnson Controls (Ireland), United Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany) and Halma (UK). The key factors driving the growth of the flame detector market are policies, regulations, and government initiatives, rising adoption of wireless technology in flame detection systems, and increasing human and property loss due to fire breakouts.

Market for single UV to account for largest market share during forecast period

The single UV segment is expected to continue to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the demand for flame detectors in oil & gas, chemicals, and energy & power industries. These detectors are best suited for locations in which hydrogen and hydrocarbon gases are used. Single UV detectors are mainly used for indoor applications across various industries especially in oil & gas, transportation, manufacturing, mining, and energy & power utilities, where there are huge potential and use of indoor flame detectors. Following the pandemic of COVID-19, the market for flame detectors is expected to face a flat to decreasing growth curve in 2020 and 2021. Since fire protection systems are considered under essential businesses, the market for flame detectors is expected to be back on the growth curve from 2021.

Oil & gas industry to hold largest size during forecast period

The oil & gas industry is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. In the oil & gas industry, the deployment of flammable and combustible materials is carried out, which includes petroleum, crude oil, flammable gases (such as butane), coal, and many others; these are combustible and thereby, to avoid fire, advanced flame detector systems are installed. However, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the oil & gas industry has faced a major setback. The oil prices have reached an all-time low, and the companies involved in the industry have faced heavy losses. The decreased consumption of fuel has drastically reduced the demand for oil and gas.

North America is expected to capture largest market size during forecast period

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the flame detector market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are expected to be the largest consumers of flame detectors in North America. The increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry in this region owing to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in the large market share of flame detectors in the region. The current pandemic has severely affected almost every industry across the world. Disrupted supply chain, reduced demand from local and global markets, and increased concerns regarding healthcare are a few of the challenges faced by almost every country in the world. The market for flame detectors in North America is estimated to experience a downward growth rate from 2019 to 2020 and exhibit a slightly positive growth rate from 2020 to 2021.

Research Coverage

The research report on the global flame detector market covers the market based on product, industry, and region. Based on product, the market has been segmented into single UV, single IR, Dual UV/IR, triple IR, and multi IR. Based on industry, the flame detector market has been segmented into oil & gas, energy & power, chemicals, aerospace & defense, logistics, mining, automotive, pharmaceuticals, marine, and other industries. The report covers four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Major players operating in the flame detector market include Halma (UK), Honeywell (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), United Technologies (US), Emerson Electric (US), Hochiki (Japan), MSA (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Micropack Engineering (Scotland), Minimax Viking (Germany), Spectrex (US), Ciquirix (UK), Electro Optical Components (US), Fike Corporation (US), Fire & Gas Detection Technologies (US), Optris Infrared Sensing (US), Rezontech (South Korea), Sense-WARE (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Trace Automation (India), and VFP Fire Systems (US).

