12:51 | 18.08.2020
Global Flame Detector Market and COVID-19 Impact – Forecast to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Flame Detector Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Product (Single UC, Single IR, Dual UV/IR, Triple IR, Multi IR), Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global flame detector market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2026. Key players operating in the flame detector market are Johnson Controls (Ireland), United Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany) and Halma (UK).
The key factors driving the growth of the flame detector market are policies, regulations, and government initiatives, rising adoption of wireless technology in flame detection systems, and increasing human and property loss due to fire breakouts.
Single UV detectors are mainly used for indoor applications across various industries especially in oil & gas, transportation, manufacturing, mining, and energy & power utilities, where there are huge potential and use of indoor flame detectors. Following the pandemic of COVID-19, the market for flame detectors is expected to face a flat to decreasing growth curve in 2020 and 2021. Since fire protection systems are considered under essential businesses, the market for flame detectors is expected to be back on the growth curve from 2021.
However, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the oil & gas industry has faced a major setback. The oil prices have reached an all-time low, and the companies involved in the industry have faced heavy losses. The decreased consumption of fuel has drastically reduced the demand for oil and gas.
The current pandemic has severely affected almost every industry across the world. Disrupted supply chain, reduced demand from local and global markets, and increased concerns regarding healthcare are a few of the challenges faced by almost every country in the world. The market for flame detectors in North America is estimated to experience a downward growth rate from 2019 to 2020 and exhibit a slightly positive growth rate from 2020 to 2021.
Major players operating in the flame detector market include Halma (UK), Honeywell (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), United Technologies (US), Emerson Electric (US), Hochiki (Japan), MSA (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Micropack Engineering (Scotland), Minimax Viking (Germany), Spectrex (US), Ciquirix (UK), Electro Optical Components (US), Fike Corporation (US), Fire & Gas Detection Technologies (US), Optris Infrared Sensing (US), Rezontech (South Korea), Sense-WARE (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Trace Automation (India), and VFP Fire Systems (US).
3.2 Pessimistic Scenario
3.3 Optimistic Scenario
4.2 Flame Detector Market, by Product
4.3 Flame Detector Market, by Industry and Region
4.4 Flame Detector Market, by Geography
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Policies, Regulations, and Government Initiatives
5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Wireless Technology in Flame Detection Systems
5.2.1.3 Increasing Human and Property Loss Due to Fire Breakouts
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Sluggishness in Oil & Gas and Automotive Industries Owing to COVID-19
5.2.2.2 High Initial Costs
5.2.2.3 Concerns Related to False Alarms and Detection Failure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of Flame Detectors with IoT and Big Data
5.2.3.2 Periodic Revision of Regulatory Compliances
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration of User Interfaces With Fire Detection Solutions
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Emerging Trends in Flame Detection
5.5 Flame Detectors Used for Operations
5.5.1 Ionization Current Flame Detectors
5.5.2 Thermocouple Flame Detectors
6.2 Optical Flame Detection Technology
6.3 Visual Flame Detection Technology
7.2 Wired Flame Detectors
7.3 Wireless Flame Detectors
8.2 Engineering Services
8.3 Installation and Design Services
8.4 Maintenance Services
8.5 Inspection and Managed Services
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.3 Energy & Power
9.4 Chemicals
9.5 Aerospace & Defense
9.6 Logistics
9.7 Mining
9.8 Automotive
9.9 Pharmaceuticals
9.10 Marine
9.11 Others
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 APAC
10.5 RoW
11.2 Market Share Analysis for Flame Detector Market
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionaries
11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.3 Innovators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Competitive Situations & Trends
11.4.1 Product Launches
11.4.2 Acquisitions
11.4.3 Collaborations
11.4.4 Expansions
12.1.1 Halma
12.1.2 Honeywell
12.1.3 Johnson Controls
12.1.4 Siemens
12.1.5 United Technologies
12.1.6 Emerson Electric
12.1.7 Hochiki
12.1.8 MSA
12.1.9 Robert Bosch
12.1.10 Micropack Engineering
12.1.11 Minimax Viking
12.1.12 Spectrex
12.2 Right-to-Win
12.3 Other Key Players
12.3.1 Ciqurix
12.3.2 Electro Optical Components
12.3.3 Fike Corporation
12.3.4 Fire & Gas Detection Technologies
12.3.5 Optris Infrared Sensing
12.3.6 Rezontech
12.3.7 Sense-Ware
12.3.8 Teledyne Technologies
12.3.9 Trace Automation
12.3.10 VFP Fire Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2rdqh
