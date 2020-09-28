0:30 | 29.09.2020

Global Flax Seeds Market Analysis with COVID-19 Recovery Plan and Strategies for the Consumer Staples Industry | Technavio

The flax seeds market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. The market has witnessed a neutral impact due to the COVID-19 situation. The research analysts at Technavio expects the flax seeds market to grow by USD 761.22 million during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of over 11%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005510/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flax Seeds Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)For the Complete Insights on COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis and Recovery Analysis of the Flax Seeds Market. Download free report sampleFlax Seeds Market Segmentation Analysis by Product

Ground flax seeds Whole flax seeds The ground flax seeds segment led the flax seeds market growth in 2019. However, the flax seeds market growth share from whole flax seeds segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the flax seeds market size.

Flax Seeds Market Regional Analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran). 47% of the growth will originate from the North American region. The presence of several flax seed producers and exporters will significantly drive flax seeds market growth in this region over the forecast period. Canada and the US are the key markets for flax seeds in North America.

Flax seeds market will be driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of flax seeds. Flax seeds are highly nutritious seeds that can be used for human consumption as well as in animal feed. Flax seeds are the richest source of omega-3 fatty acids. They contain more than 50% of linolenic acid and offer numerous health benefits. They reduce blood pressure and cholesterol and also help in preventing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, asthma, and arthritis. Flax seeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and fiber that can help prevent metabolic disorders such as dyslipidemia (excess fat in the blood) and insulin resistance, which are two major factors that lead to diabetes. Such benefits of flax seeds are expected to drive their demand during the forecast period.

The rise in Online Retail will be a Key Market Trend

The rise in online retail is one of the key trends in the flax seeds market. Online retailing is gaining immense popularity among vendors and consumers, as it eases trade activities and transactions. The average amount of money spent online per transaction is on the rise globally. Moreover, the rapid increase in the penetration of smartphones and the Internet is further fueling the growth of the e-commerce industry. To improve their market share, flaxseeds manufacturers and vendors must start targeting internet-savvy customers and utilize the online retail format to their advantage.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist flax seeds market growth during the next five years Estimation of the flax seeds market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the flax seeds market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flax seeds market vendors

