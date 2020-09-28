|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:30 | 29.09.2020
Global Flax Seeds Market Analysis with COVID-19 Recovery Plan and Strategies for the Consumer Staples Industry | Technavio
The flax seeds market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. The market has witnessed a neutral impact due to the COVID-19 situation. The research analysts at Technavio expects the flax seeds market to grow by USD 761.22 million during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of over 11%.
Whole flax seeds
The ground flax seeds segment led the flax seeds market growth in 2019. However, the flax seeds market growth share from whole flax seeds segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the flax seeds market size.
47% of the growth will originate from the North American region.
The presence of several flax seed producers and exporters will significantly drive flax seeds market growth in this region over the forecast period.
Canada and the US are the key markets for flax seeds in North America.
Detailed information on factors that will assist flax seeds market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the flax seeds market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the flax seeds market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flax seeds market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Ground flax seeds – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Whole flax seeds – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Application
Animal food – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food and beverages – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other applications – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
AgMotion Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
ATC Group India
Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.
CanMar Foods Ltd.
Cargill Inc.
Dicks Seed LLC
Grain Millers Inc.
Healthy Food Ingredients LLC
Healthy Oilseeds LLC
Johnsons Seeds Ltd.
Linwoods Health Foods
Richardson International Ltd.
Safa Agro Pvt. Ltd.
TA Foods Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer