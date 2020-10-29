17:08 | 29.10.2020

Global Flexible Battery Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025: Ongoing Trend of Miniaturization of Electronic Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Flexible Battery Market 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Flexible Battery Market is estimated to be USD 102 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 296 Million by 2025 growing at CAGR of 23.7%. The growth of this market is likely to be driven by the rising number of R&D activities in development of flexible batteries for wearable devices, rising use of thin and flexible batteries in flexible electronic devices, trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, surging demand for flexible batteries in IoT applications, and increasing use of flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients. The market is hampered due to high investment required for manufacturing and lack of proper standardization for development of flexible batteries. Development of thin and flexible battery in Internet of Things will create growth opportunities in the market. Flexible batteries provide flexibility and portability to electronic devices. Conventional batteries are being replaced with flexible batteries due to its durability, efficiency and reduced weight of product. Flexible batteries are most commonly used in smart cards, flexible displays, wearable electronics, and novelty packaging. The eco-friendly nature and ease of applications are some of the advantages of flexible battery. Flexible batteries with a voltage of above 3V have a maximum share in Global Flexible Battery Market by Voltage. 3V batteries offer higher power, longer life, and more safety than other flexible batteries. These batteries are free from toxic materials like noxious liquids and are widely used in making compact devices. Thin-film batteries held the largest share of the flexible battery market, by type. Thin film batteries meet the requirements of portable medical devices during current COVID-19 pandemic. The increased demand for miniaturized products used in these applications has led to a rise in the adoption of thin-film lithium-ion flexible batteries. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have a large market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The European and North American are also expected to grow at a higher rate due to continuous research and development activities in these regions related to flexible batteries’ manufacturing technology.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Samsung SDI, Panasonic, Apple Inc., LG Chem, Brightvolt, Blue Spark Technologies, Enfucell Oy Ltd. Ultralife Corporation, Paper Battery Co. Inc. etc.

IGR Competitive Quadrant

The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry Important market dynamics and trends Market segmentation Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition 1.3 Currency 1.4 Years Considered 1.5 Language 1.6 Key Shareholders

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics 4.3 Trends

5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 5.2 Impact of COVID-19 5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6. Flexible Battery Market, by Type

6.1 Thin-Film Batteries 6.2 Printed Batteries

7. Flexible Battery Market, by Capacity

7.1 Below 10 Mah 7.2 Between 10 Mah and 100 Mah 7.3 Above 100 Mah

8. Flexible Battery Market, by Voltage

8.1 Below 1.5V 8.2 Between 1.5V and 3V 8.3 Above 3V

9. Flexible Battery Market, by Application

9.1 Consumer Electronics 9.2 Smart Packaging 9.3 Smart Cards 9.4 Medical Devices 9.5 Wireless Sensors 9.6 Others

10. Flexible Battery Market, by Geography 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants 11.2 Market Share Analysis 11.3 Competitive Scenario 11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships 11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements 11.3.4 Investments & Fundings

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Samsung Sdi 12.2 Lg Chem 12.3 Enfucell Oy Ltd 12.4 Blue Spark Technologies 12.5 Apple Inc. 12.6 Panasonic Corporation 12.7 Ultralife Corporation 12.8 Brightvolt 12.9 Fullriver Battery New Technology Co. Ltd. 12.10 Paper Battery Co. Inc. 12.11 Rocket Electric Co. Ltd. 12.12 St Microelectronics N.V.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wr16to

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005936/en/