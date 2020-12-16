|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 16.12.2020
Global Floating Power Plant Market will Show Inferior Market Growth due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio
The floating power plant market is poised to grow by 1204.04 Megawatt during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for alternate power solutions.
The floating power plant market analysis includes the technology, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the continued growth of market activities in renewable power as one of the prime reasons driving the floating power plant market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
General Electric Co.
Ideol SA
Karadeniz Holding
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
KYOCERA Corp.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Siemens AG
Wartsila Corp.
Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Technology
Non-renewable – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Renewable – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technology
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
Market positioning of vendors
Ciel & Terre international
General Electric Co.
Ideol SA
Karadeniz Holding
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
KYOCERA Corp.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Siemens AG
Wartsila Corp.
Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer