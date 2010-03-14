|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:38 | 24.12.2019
Global Floating Solar Panels Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Floating Solar Panels Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Solar panels used in the construction of floating solar farms are known as floating solar panels. Floating solar is a new, cost-effective, and reliable renewable solution for utilizing idle water surfaces of reservoirs or lakes to produce renewable solar power.
Floating solar power plant systems typically generate more electricity than ground-mount and rooftop systems due to the cooling effect of the water.
Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein floating solar panels are utilized
Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the floating solar panels market at global, regional, and country levels
Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global floating solar panels market between 2019 and 2027
Detailed competitive landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level
Detailed pricing analysis from 2018 to 2027
Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers
1.2. Research Highlights
2.2. Research Methodology
3.2. Top Three Trends
4.2. Key Market Developments
4.3. Market Indicators
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. List of Potential Suppliers
5.5. List of Potential Customers
5.6. List of Manufacturers
7.2. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Volume (KW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
7.3. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
8.2. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Volume (KW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Capacity, 2018-2027
8.3. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Capacity
9.2. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Volume (KW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
9.3. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
14.2. Competition Matrix
14.2.1. Kyocera Corporation
14.2.2. Yingli Solar
14.3. Company Profiles
14.3.1. Trina Solar Limited
14.3.2. Sharp Corporation
14.3.3. KYOCERA Corporation
14.3.4. JA Solar Co., Ltd.
14.3.5. Yingli Solar
14.3.6. SPG Solar, Inc.
14.3.7. Ciel & Terre International.
14.3.8. NOVATON AG
14.3.9. Solaris Synergy.
14.3.10. Pristine Sun LLC
