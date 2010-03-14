12:38 | 24.12.2019

Global Floating Solar Panels Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Floating Solar Panels Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Introduction to Floating Solar Panels Market

Floating solar plant or farm is an arrangement of photovoltaic solar panels on a structure that floats on a water body, which is generally a lake or reservoir. Solar panels used in the construction of floating solar farms are known as floating solar panels. Floating solar is a new, cost-effective, and reliable renewable solution for utilizing idle water surfaces of reservoirs or lakes to produce renewable solar power. Floating solar power plant systems typically generate more electricity than ground-mount and rooftop systems due to the cooling effect of the water.

Floating Solar Panels Market Dynamics

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global floating solar panels market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the floating solar panels market has also been included to help understand the completive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and capacity segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and market developments Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein floating solar panels are utilized Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the floating solar panels market at global, regional, and country levels Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global floating solar panels market between 2019 and 2027 Detailed competitive landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level Detailed pricing analysis from 2018 to 2027 Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation 1.2. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used 2.2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Floating Solar Panels Market

3.1. Market Value & Volume, Indicative (US$ Mn & KW) 3.2. Top Three Trends

4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview 4.2. Key Market Developments 4.3. Market Indicators

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis 5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 5.3. Value Chain Analysis 5.4. List of Potential Suppliers 5.5. List of Potential Customers 5.6. List of Manufacturers

6. Demand-Supply Trend & Pricing Analysis 7. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Volume (KW) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Type

7.1. Key Findings and Introduction 7.2. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Volume (KW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027 7.3. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

8. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Volume (KW) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Capacity

8.1. Key Findings and Introduction 8.2. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Volume (KW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Capacity, 2018-2027 8.3. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Capacity

9. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Global Regulatory Scenario 9.2. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Volume (KW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region 9.3. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

10. Asia Pacific Floating Solar Panels Market Overview 11. Americas Floating Solar Panels Market Overview 12. Europe Floating Solar Panels Market Overview 13. Rest of the World Floating Solar Panels Market Overview 14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018) 14.2. Competition Matrix 14.2.1. Kyocera Corporation 14.2.2. Yingli Solar 14.3. Company Profiles 14.3.1. Trina Solar Limited 14.3.2. Sharp Corporation 14.3.3. KYOCERA Corporation 14.3.4. JA Solar Co., Ltd. 14.3.5. Yingli Solar 14.3.6. SPG Solar, Inc. 14.3.7. Ciel & Terre International. 14.3.8. NOVATON AG 14.3.9. Solaris Synergy. 14.3.10. Pristine Sun LLC

15. Primary Research: Key Insights

