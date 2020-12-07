17:24 | 07.12.2020



Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market and Strategies Service: Monthly FGD & DeNOx Newsletter, Technical and Regulatory Insights, Access to 100s of Webinar Presentations – ResearchAndMarkets.com



The “FGD Market and Strategies” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report forecasts the market for flue gas desulfurization systems for every country of the world; analysis of both the new and retrofit market. Forecasts are in MW and $ and segmented by dry vs wet and limestone vs other.

Detailed information on suppliers of systems and components

Monthly FGD & DeNOx newsletter

Technical and regulatory Insights

Hundreds of recorded webinar presentations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj9osb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005738/en/