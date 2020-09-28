|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:15 | 29.09.2020
Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Analysis With COVID-19 Recovery Plan and Strategies for the Consumer Staples Industry | Technavio
The fruits and vegetables coatings market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expect the fruits and vegetables coatings market to recover and grow by USD 266.96 million during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 7%.
Vegetable coatings
Fruits Coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing focus of vendors on increasing the sales of fruit coatings will accelerate the growth momentum of the market during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market size.
43% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
China and India are the key markets for fruits and vegetable coatings in APAC.
Detailed information on factors that will assist fruits and vegetables coatings market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the fruits and vegetables coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fruits and vegetables coatings market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Fruits coatings – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Vegetables coatings – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver- Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
AgroFresh Solutions Inc.
Apeel Technology Inc.
Citracote (Pty) Ltd.
Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd.
D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.
Fomesa Fruitech SLU
John Bean Technologies Corp.
Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
UPL Ltd.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
