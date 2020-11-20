|
2:00 | 21.11.2020
Global Functional Flours Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Spread to Positively Influence Market Growth | Technavio
The functional flours market is poised to grow by USD 31.48 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand from ready-to-eat food product manufacturers.
The functional flours market analysis includes the application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the demand for gluten-free products among consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the functional flours market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Ardent Mills LLC
Associated British Foods Plc
Bunge Ltd.
Cargill Inc.
General Mills Inc.
Ingredion Inc.
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd.
The TradeLink International Group Ltd.
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
RTE products – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bakery products – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Soups and sauces – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
