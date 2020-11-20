ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
The functional flours market is poised to grow by USD 31.48 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005549/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Functional Flours Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report on the functional flours market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand from ready-to-eat food product manufacturers.

The functional flours market analysis includes the application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the demand for gluten-free products among consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the functional flours market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The functional flours market covers the following areas:
Functional Flours Market Sizing
Functional Flours Market Forecast
Functional Flours Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments

Comparison by Application

RTE products – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bakery products – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Soups and sauces – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
