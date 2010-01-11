|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:34 | 27.12.2019
Global Functional Safety Market Expected to Generate a Value of USD 7.1 Billion by End of the Forecast Period, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Functional Safety Market by Offering (Component (Safety Sensor, Programmable Safety System, Final Control Element), Services), System (ESD, TMC, F&G, HIPPS, BMS), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The functional safety market is estimated to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 7.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.8%.
A value chain analysis has been performed to provide an in-depth insight into the functional safety market.
Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the functional safety market have been detailed in this report.
The report includes a detailed competitive landscape along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenues of key players.
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
4.2 Market, By System
4.3 Market, By Component
4.4 Market, By Service
4.5 Market, By Offering
4.6 Market, By Region
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Safety Integrity Level (SIL)
5.4 Process Flow Analysis of Functional Safety
6.2 Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)
6.3 Fire & Gas Monitoring
6.4 High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS)
6.5 Burner Management System (BMS)
6.6 Turbomachinery Control (TMC)
7.2 Component
7.3 Service
8.2 Oil & Gas
8.3 Food & Beverages
8.4 Pharmaceuticals
8.5 Chemicals
8.6 Power Generation
8.7 Metals & Mining
8.8 Water & Wastewater
8.9 Others
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 APAC
9.5 RoW
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Functional Safety Market
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.5 Business Strategy Excellence
10.6 Competitive Situation & Trends
11.1.1 Schneider Electric
11.1.2 Honeywell
11.1.3 ABB
11.1.4 Rockwell
11.1.5 Hima Paul
11.1.6 Yokogawa
11.1.7 Emerson Electric
11.1.8 GE
11.1.9 Omron
11.1.10 Siemens Ag
11.2 Right to Win
11.3 Other Key Players
11.3.1 Johnson Controls
11.3.2 Balluff GmbH
11.3.3 Mogas Industries
11.3.4 Pietro Fiorentini (Arvan SRL)
11.3.5 Frames Group
11.3.6 Schlumberger
11.3.7 Intertek
11.3.8 Dekra SE
11.3.9 TUV SUD
11.3.10 TUV Rheinland
11.3.11 SGS Group
11.3.12 Exida
11.3.13 Velan Inc
11.3.14 Paladon Systems Ltd.
11.3.15 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5dva5
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2019 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer