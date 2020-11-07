2:45 | 07.11.2020

Global Garlic Market- Featuring Filaree Garlic Farm, Fuente el Pino, Jinxiang Infarm Fruits & Vegetables Co. Ltd., among others | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

The garlic market is poised to grow by USD 5.63 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the garlic market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for black garlic. The garlic market analysis includes the type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing awareness about the health benefits of garlic as one of the prime reasons driving the garlic market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

