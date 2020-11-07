|
2:45 | 07.11.2020
Global Garlic Market- Featuring Filaree Garlic Farm, Fuente el Pino, Jinxiang Infarm Fruits & Vegetables Co. Ltd., among others | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
The garlic market is poised to grow by USD 5.63 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for black garlic.
The garlic market analysis includes the type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing awareness about the health benefits of garlic as one of the prime reasons driving the garlic market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Garlic Market Forecast
Garlic Market Analysis
Fuente el Pino
Jinxiang Infarm Fruits & Vegetables Co. Ltd.
John Boy Farms
Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd.
South West Garlic Farm
The Garlic Co.
The Garlic Farm
Tooley Garlic
Yafod International Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value Chain Analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by type
Hardneck garlic – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Softneck garlic – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by type
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market Challenges
Availability of garlic-based products
Growing demand for black garlic
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
